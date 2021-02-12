 

Tasty by Carmen Electra Coming to Your Favorite Food Apps

Carmen Electra to release curated menu through Cordia Corporation which will be made available on all major participating food apps in the second quarter of 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today International superstar Carmen Electra announces she has partnered with Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) to join their growing roster of virtual kitchens with her own health conscious curated menu called Tasty by Carmen Electra.

Tasty by Carmen Electra will feature a healthy curated menu of fresh appetizer and entree options with a unique California influence. The dishes will be delivered with only the freshest ingredients, sustainable packaging, and distinctive flavors.

For restaurant partners, the company has a host of promotions planned including an aggressive social media campaign to introduce Tasty by Carmen Electra. As the brand rolls out, marketing will include surprise virtual visits from Carmen herself, celebrity chef collaborations, and even a cryptocurrency rewards program for frequent diners of the brand.

Carmen is truly a cultural phenomenon - from her early career with musical genius Prince, her iconic role on Baywatch, and her ecommerce businesses today, Carmen has built a world recognized brand for herself.

We are beyond excited to launch Tasty with her. Why order anything else when you are guaranteed to have something Tasty by Carmen Electra?” commented Peter Klamka, President of Cordia Corporation.

“I am looking forward to working with restaurants around the country to bring our delicious menus and innovative promotions to drive revenue as we come out of the pandemic. My goal with Tasty is to build social media driven business that generates consistent profits and a little bit of fun for our partners,” added Carmen.

Tasty by Carmen Electra will be on sale in major markets in the second quarter of 2021.

More information can be found at www.virtualdiningbrands.com

Contact:
Scott Newman Slate PR for Carmen Electra – Scott@slate-pr.com  
Kate Ellis for Cordia Corporation contact@cordiakitchens.com

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, creating menu items the general public is interested in buying and developing virtual restaurants and adding additional locations. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da72e8ce-f0b1-4be5 ...




