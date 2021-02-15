 

DGAP-News MBH EXTENDS FOOTPRINT IN THE UNITED STATES WITH ACQUISITION OF BOULDER SAUSAGE - A LONG ESTABLISHED, COLORADO BASED COMPANY

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.02.2021, 08:50  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment
MBH EXTENDS FOOTPRINT IN THE UNITED STATES WITH ACQUISITION OF BOULDER SAUSAGE - A LONG ESTABLISHED, COLORADO BASED COMPANY

15.02.2021 / 08:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH EXTENDS FOOTPRINT IN THE UNITED STATES WITH ACQUISITION OF BOULDER SAUSAGE - A LONG ESTABLISHED, COLORADO BASED COMPANY

London, 15 February 2021, MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, is making its third US acquisition in 6 months by taking on Boulder Sausage, a long established Colorado based, premium quality sausage and bacon manufacturer. Boulder Sausage becomes MBH's 24th portfolio company following the company making 12 acquisitions in 2020. This latest acquisition establishes a new vertical as MBH's first food manufacturing company.

MBH Corporation plc is furthering its United States footprint today with the acquisition of Boulder Sausage, Colorado's number one sausage brand. Boulder launched over 50 years ago and has been committed to the same sausage recipe ever since, alongside additional firm commitments to using the highest quality and freshest ingredients possible with minimal processing.

Boulder Sausage becomes MBH's third acquisition in the US following the Group acquiring 'Meeting of the Minds' and 'Everyday Realty Services' in September 2020. Like those two acquisitions, Boulder Sausage shares similar growth ambitions as they look to evolve their sales streams.

Analysis of consumption data reveals over a third (36%) of the US population ate more than 2lbs of sausages in 2020 with 13.65m of them (4%) consuming 5lbs or more of sausages in the same year. With that, the appetite for sausages remains at an all time high.

Boulder is looking to grow through 2 channels:

a) Growth through e-commerce platforms to increase geographical reach beyond sales to brick and mortar retailers; and

b) Growth through acquisitions which will allow them to diversify their product range and customer base.

For the year ending 31st December 2020, Boulder Sausage unaudited sales were US$4.8m with an EBIT of US$0.4m. Unaudited net assets as at 31 December 2020 were US$1.7m This acquisition is another EPS accretive for MBH.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Cannabis, Bildung, Baugewerbe - spannende KMU-Mischung bei MBH Corporation plc - investieren?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MBH EXTENDS FOOTPRINT IN THE UNITED STATES WITH ACQUISITION OF BOULDER SAUSAGE - A LONG ESTABLISHED, COLORADO BASED COMPANY DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment MBH EXTENDS FOOTPRINT IN THE UNITED STATES WITH ACQUISITION OF BOULDER SAUSAGE - A LONG ESTABLISHED, COLORADO BASED COMPANY 15.02.2021 / 08:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA to update on business combination
DGAP-News: AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AKASOL AG; Bieter: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Umalis Group: Übernahme von CAPE SERVICE und neue externe Wachstumsprojekte in Prüfung
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures, guidance 2021 and new strategic ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2020, guidance 2021 and new strategic ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: MBH VERSTÄRKT SEINE MARKTPRÄSENZ IN DEN USA MIT DER AKQUISITION VON BOULDER SAUSAGE, EINEM TRADITIONSREICHEN UNTERNEHMEN MIT SITZ IN COLORADO (deutsch)
08:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: MBH VERSTÄRKT SEINE MARKTPRÄSENZ IN DEN USA MIT DER AKQUISITION VON BOULDER SAUSAGE, EINEM TRADITIONSREICHEN UNTERNEHMEN MIT SITZ IN COLORADO
12.02.21
Unternehmensgründung, Umfrage: Umfrage prognostiziert Zunahme der Unternehmensgründungen in Deutschland für 2021
26.01.21
DGAP-News: MBH SETZT 2021 SEINEN WACHSTUMSTREND FORT UND STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURSGESCHÄFT (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: MBH SETZT 2021 SEINEN WACHSTUMSTREND FORT UND STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURSGESCHÄFT
26.01.21
DGAP-News: MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURGESCHÄFT (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH ESTABLISHES A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURGESCHÄFT

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
608
Cannabis, Bildung, Baugewerbe - spannende KMU-Mischung bei MBH Corporation plc - investieren?
03.11.20
2
MBH Corporation: Zukauf in Australien
18.08.20
2
DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch
18.08.20
2
MBH Corporation übernimmt Driven by Riide
17.08.20
3
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWIRBT ASHLEY DAVID TAXIS ZUM AUFBAU EINES NEUEN 'TRANSPORT'-SEGMEN