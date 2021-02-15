 

Sysco Launches New and Exclusive, Chef-Tested Menu Concepts Through Cutting Edge Solutions Platform

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today introduced nine innovative concepts through its Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These new and differentiated products are available exclusively from Sysco and provide foodservice operators with unique menu offerings, innovative meal solutions and environmentally friendly cleaning and beverage products.

“Now more than ever, foodservice operators must provide differentiated offerings to succeed in this challenging operating environment. Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform offers our customers unique and on-trend products to stay ahead of their competition and provide chef-tested menu items that are not only innovative, but also provide labor and operational savings,” said Judy Sansone, Sysco’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

The Spring 2021 Cutting Edge Solutions products are available now and include:

On-Trend Plant-Based Vegetable Pastas
Plant-based pastas have increased in popularity over the years for diners seeking grain-free alternatives. Sysco Simply Plant-Based Vegetable Pastas are pre-cooked, deliver great flavor and texture, and are ready-to-serve in under four minutes. Available options include penne, rotini, a curly noodle and orzo.

Labor-Saving Chicken Concepts
Sysco Imperial Shredded Chicken Tenderloins are pre-cooked, versatile and can be utilized in a wide variety of menu concepts. The clean flavor profile easily accommodates signature sauces and spice blends. This product offers heat-and-serve convenience and eliminates the need for hand-shredding, providing labor savings to help operators boost profits.

Another labor-saving chicken concept is the Sysco Classic Crispy Milanese Chicken Breast, which is fully-cooked and ultra-thin, making them perfect for fast preparation in any kitchen. This product is sure to become a go-to item for operators, offering versatility across multiple menu options combined with authentic flavor and crispness.

Latin-Inspired Innovation
The unique flavors of Mexican street corn (elote) and shrimp come to life in Portico Classic Mexican Street Corn Breaded Shrimp. This savory new product features succulent tail-off, peeled and deveined shrimp in a crunchy corn coating with a blend of chili, lime and cotija cheese.

Perfect Fries for Takeout and Delivery
The distinctive red batter and size of the Sysco Imperial Red Battered Jumbo Crinkle Cut Fries provide a savory potato flavor and striking visual appearance. More importantly, the thickness and battered coating of these fries help to retain heat and maintain crispiness for a superior hold time, making them perfect for takeout, curbside and delivery menus.

