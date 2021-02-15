 

Kiadis issues shares to Kreos Capital following agreed conversion of convertible bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 17:45  |  51   |   |   

This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and Section 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the “Decree”) in connection with the public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis launched on 12 February 2020 (the “Offer”). The Offer is made only by means of the offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) on 10 February 2021 and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) on 11 February 2020 (the “Offer Memorandum”). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release will have the meaning given thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

Kiadis issues shares to Kreos Capital following agreed conversion of convertible bonds

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, February 15, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that it has issued ordinary shares to Kreos Capital V (UK) Limited (“Kreos Capital”). This announcement is made because the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital.

On 30 September 2020, Kiadis entered into an agreement with Kreos Capital constituting the issuance of EUR 5,000,000 9% secured convertible bonds of Kiadis. As announced by Kiadis on 2 February 2021, Kiadis and Kreos Capital agreed that Kreos Capital would convert into ordinary shares, at an exercise price of EUR 2 per share, its entire convertible bond of EUR 5,000,000, plus an additional amount of EUR 171,014 in interest, effective as per today. Consequently, the Company issued 2,585,507 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 to Kreos Capital today.

Following the conversion, Kreos Capital holds in aggregate 2,656,989 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock. Kiadis does not hold shares in Kreos Capital. Kreos Capital’s aggregate holding of ordinary shares of Kiadis stock are committed under the Offer pursuant to the irrevocable described in Section 7.8 (d) of the Offer Memorandum.

HIERONDER VOLGT EEN VERTALING VAN HET OORSPRONKELIJK IN DE ENGELSE TAAL OPGESTELDE PERSBERICHT EN DEZE VERTALING WORDT UITSLUITEND VOOR INFORMATIEVE DOELEINDEN VERSTREKT. IN GEVAL VAN VERSCHILLEN TUSSEN BEIDE VERSIES PREVALEERT DE ENGELSE TEKST. AAN DE VERTALING KUNNEN GEEN RECHTEN WORDEN ONTLEEND

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kiadis issues shares to Kreos Capital following agreed conversion of convertible bonds This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and Section 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the “Decree”) in connection …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Sanofi launches recommended cash offer for all shares in Kiadis
05.02.21
ROUNDUP: Sanofi kommt beim Umbau schneller voran - Regeneron versilbert Bilanz
02.02.21
Kiadis Shareholders give irrevocable commitment to tender 36.6% of the shares under the offer by Sanofi
22.01.21
Kiadis announces multiple abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform have been accepted for presentation at TCT, the Combined Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
10
Sanofi wil Kiadis kaufen