Kiadis issues shares to Kreos Capital following agreed conversion of convertible bonds
This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and Section 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the “Decree”) in connection with the public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis launched on 12 February 2020 (the “Offer”). The Offer is made only by means of the offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) on 10 February 2021 and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) on 11 February 2020 (the “Offer Memorandum”). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release will have the meaning given thereto in the Offer Memorandum.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, February 15, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that it has issued ordinary shares to Kreos Capital V (UK) Limited (“Kreos Capital”). This announcement is made because the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital.
On 30 September 2020, Kiadis entered into an agreement with Kreos Capital constituting the issuance of EUR 5,000,000 9% secured convertible bonds of Kiadis. As announced by Kiadis on 2 February 2021, Kiadis and Kreos Capital agreed that Kreos Capital would convert into ordinary shares, at an exercise price of EUR 2 per share, its entire convertible bond of EUR 5,000,000, plus an additional amount of EUR 171,014 in interest, effective as per today. Consequently, the Company issued 2,585,507 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 to Kreos Capital today.
Following the conversion, Kreos Capital holds in aggregate 2,656,989 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock. Kiadis does not hold shares in Kreos Capital. Kreos Capital’s aggregate holding of ordinary shares of Kiadis stock are committed under the Offer pursuant to the irrevocable described in Section 7.8 (d) of the Offer Memorandum.
HIERONDER VOLGT EEN VERTALING VAN HET OORSPRONKELIJK IN DE ENGELSE TAAL OPGESTELDE PERSBERICHT EN DEZE VERTALING WORDT UITSLUITEND VOOR INFORMATIEVE DOELEINDEN VERSTREKT. IN GEVAL VAN VERSCHILLEN TUSSEN BEIDE VERSIES PREVALEERT DE ENGELSE TEKST. AAN DE VERTALING KUNNEN GEEN RECHTEN WORDEN ONTLEEND
