 

  AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, the subsidiary of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, contests the ruling of Tallinn District Court

On 29 January 2021 Tallinn District Court decided not to satisfy the appeals of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and its three creditors - Elkoral OÜ, OÜ Kristiine KVH and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti- against the ruling in which Harju County Court decided to terminate the reorganization proceedings of AS Tallnna Moekombinaat. AS Tallinna Moekombinaat has decided to contest this ruling and filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Estonia.

During the dispute the reorganization proceedings are ongoing and the consequences of initiating the reorganization proceedings continue to apply to AS Tallinna Moekombinaat. T1 Mall of Tallinn carries on its daily activities. The reorganization proceedings of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat do not affect operations of other group companies of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

 

Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Management Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee


 




