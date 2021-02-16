DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results Delignit AG's financial figures for 2020 outperform revenue guidance and earnings expectations 16-Feb-2021 / 07:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Blomberg, 16 February 2021. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, generated consolidated revenue of € 58.7 million (PY: € 64.4 million) in a challenging environment in fiscal year 2020, according to provisional, unaudited figures. Based on initial analysis, EBITDA increased by around 17 % year-on-year to € 5.6 million (PY: € 4.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of approximately 9.8 % (PY: 7.1 %) of operating performance. The financial figures thus outstripped market expectations and exceeded the guidance published on 17 August 2020. Furthermore, net financial debt was reduced to € 3.7 million as at the end of 2020, down from € 11.9 million after the first half of the year.

At the beginning of fiscal year 2021, the Delignit AG continues to register a very strong call-off situation in the light commercial vehicle market. Further business performance, however, remains subject to considerable uncertainties due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

The 2020 annual report will be published in April 2021, when it will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.delignit.com.

Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.

