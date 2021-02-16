 

Kraken Announces $3.5 Million of Contract & Funding Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 12:00  |  95   |   |   

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce a new contract for subsea batteries and new funding support totalling $3.5 million.

Contract Updates
Kraken has received a subsea battery order totalling $1.5 million and funding awards for $2.0 million. The Company expects to fulfill this battery contract in 2021, while the funding awards are for projects that will be executed over the coming 12-36 months. Due to confidentiality reasons, our customers and partners cannot be named but are characterized below:

  • An existing defense industry customer is acquiring additional SeaPower batteries. The contract value is $1.5 million. This is the customer’s fourth order of Kraken batteries.
  • Kraken has been awarded $2.0 million of funding awards across three projects. Work on these projects will be carried by Kraken’s acoustic signal processing team in Canada, Kraken’s AI and Machine Learning team in Bremen, Germany and Kraken’s subsea power team in Rostock, Germany.

Execution of the contracts for deliveries of our SeaScout systems to the Danish and Polish navies continues and is on track and on budget. First shipments under these contracts will occur in Q4 this year.

Products and Service-Related Update:
Underwater Vehicle Platforms
Our SeaScout product consisting of the KATFISH towed underwater vehicle, Tentacle Winch, and Autonomous Launch & Recovery (ALARS) is expected to be a key growth driver. During 2020, we completed successful sea trials of the full SeaScout system on board our Ocean Seeker vessel and then used the system offshore for 3 weeks as part of our fall OceanVision campaign.

While live customer demos in 2020 were impacted by the Covid pandemic and the resulting travel challenges, we did land 2 significant contracts totalling over $40 million to supply the SeaScout systems to the Danish and Polish navies.

We see a number of significant opportunities worldwide for this platform as customers look for a solution offering leading price and performance metrics. We have a strong pipeline of international pursuits with military (NATO and allied navies) and commercial companies. Given where we are in the sales cycle with several of these customers, we feel confident in our ability to deliver significant growth from the SeaScout platform in 2021 and onwards.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraken Announces $3.5 Million of Contract & Funding Awards ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce a new contract for subsea batteries and new funding support totalling $3.5 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Occidental Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Due to Impacts of Severe Winter ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
473
Der Kraken erwacht | Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSXV:PNG)(FRA:2KQ)