 

Viper Networks Developing CyberGrab App to Expand Value-Added Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the development of a broad-based products and services app to further compliment the Company’s Apollo Smart Light technology with value-added services to consumers in countries worldwide, including South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada and the U.S.

Viper Networks expects their new Smart phone app for localized services and products to initially include popular uses such as taxi ride, grocery delivery, and bill pay among an ever-growing number of applications for users in specific metropolitan areas.

The Company’s ‘CyberGrab’ app is expected to be available for secure downloading on Apple’s App Store or Google Play shortly after final design protocols are approved.

This new application (app) for both iOS and Android operating systems reflects Viper Networks growing number of technologies or products that directly interact with their Apollo Smart Light technology and/or provide value-added services to the company’s expanding list of consumers.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “Shareholders and potential investors should understand the importance of the relationship between your Smart Phones and the Company’s recent 5G wireless fast-speed enhancement upgrade. We are going to be focusing on implementing infrastructure interaction capabilities for city employees in addition to various individual smart phone products and services with our evolving technology system.”

Viper Networks’ Apollo Smart Lights provide municipalities with the ability to control and adjust street lighting while enabling them to monitor the streets, enhance security and manage traffic; while significantly cutting costs, and reducing the environmental footprint, all while creating new revenue sources for the private and public sectors.

With a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions, the Company’s products can be easily deployed into metropolitan areas, parking lots and warehousing facilities worldwide.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on Twitter @vipernetworks

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.
Investor Relations/Media Contact: Scott Gibson, 407.444.5959




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viper Networks Developing CyberGrab App to Expand Value-Added Services TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the development of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Viper Networks to Expand Manufacturing for 5G Upgrade and New Solar Product Production