AIG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

AATI was $2.2 billion, or $2.52 per diluted common share, for the full year of 2020, compared to $4.1 billion, or $4.58 per diluted common share, in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower APTI from General Insurance and higher adjusted pre-tax loss (APTL) from Other Operations. The decrease in General Insurance APTI was primarily due to higher CATs including $1.1 billion of COVID-19 CATs. The increase in Other Operations APTL was primarily due to the sale of Fortitude in the second quarter of 2020, lower net investment income on available for sale fixed maturity securities, the impact of consolidated investment entities on consolidation and eliminations, and higher interest expense related to debt issuances in the second quarter of 2020.

For the full year of 2020, net loss attributable to AIG common shareholders was $6.0 billion, or $6.88 per common share, compared to net income of $3.3 billion, or $3.74 per diluted common share, in the prior year. The loss was primarily driven by a $6.7 billion after-tax loss from the sale and deconsolidation of Fortitude Group Holdings LLC (Fortitude) on June 2, 2020. The sale, for which AIG received $2.2 billion in consideration at closing, improved AIG’s risk profile and reduced exposure to long-tail runoff liabilities and related interest rate risk.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to AIG common shareholders was $60 million, or $0.07 per common share, compared to net income of $922 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, in the prior year quarter. The loss was primarily due to $1.2 billion of after-tax net realized capital losses, principally from the non-economic impact of the non-performance risk adjustment on the fair value of variable annuity embedded derivatives, net of hedges, and from losses on other derivatives and hedges.

AATI was $827 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $923 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CATs, including COVID-19 CATs, as well as unfavorable prior year loss reserve development, net of reinsurance, (PYD) partially offset by improved alternative investment returns. The decrease also reflects the sale of Fortitude in the second quarter of 2020, which had APTI of $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total consolidated net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.0 billion compared to $3.6 billion in the prior year quarter. Total net investment income, APTI basis*, of $3.2 billion decreased 7%. Excluding the impact of Fortitude in the fourth quarter of 2019, fourth quarter 2020 total net investment income, APTI basis*, increased 9%, or $262 million, compared to the prior year quarter primarily reflecting higher private equity and hedge fund returns.

Brian Duperreault, AIG’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “AIG’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results demonstrate the continued progress we are making to position AIG for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth. We are effectively managing the impacts of COVID-19 and natural catastrophes and remain well capitalized in this environment of unprecedented uncertainty.

“The General Insurance business continues to improve, with a 1.9 point improvement in the accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, compared to 2019 and 5.6 point improvement in the accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, compared to 2018. Life and Retirement delivered strong returns and remains well positioned to meet the ever-growing needs for protection, retirement savings and lifetime income solutions.

“As I transition into my role as Executive Chairman, I want to thank our global colleagues who have shown unyielding resilience, dedication and perseverance in their efforts to serve our clients, distribution partners, communities and other stakeholders – even as their own lives and work situations have been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. This strength of human spirit is at the core of AIG and visible in all that we do. I look forward to supporting Peter Zaffino as he becomes the next Chief Executive Officer of AIG and, along with our world-class team, continues AIG’s journey to become a top performing company and leading insurance franchise.”

Book value per common share was $76.46 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 3.5% compared to September 30, 2020. Adjusted book value per common share was $57.01, an increase of 0.4% compared to September 30, 2020 reflecting unrealized gains on the investment portfolio. ROCE and Adjusted ROCE were (9.4)% and 4.4%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and (0.4)% and 6.7%, respectively, on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, AIG Parent liquidity stood at approximately $10.5 billion compared to $7.6 billion at December 31, 2019. In December 2020, AIG repaid $708 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.400% Notes Due 2020. AIG’s total debt and preferred stock leverage at December 31, 2020 was 28.4%. On February 1, 2021, AIG repaid $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 3.300% Notes Due 2021.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per common share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to AIG common shareholders $ (60 ) $ 922 $ (5,973 ) $ 3,326 Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to AIG common shareholders (a) $ (0.07 ) $ 1.03 $ (6.88 ) $ 3.74 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) $ 1,116 $ 1,211 $ 3,003 $ 5,470 General Insurance 809 778 1,901 3,533 Life and Retirement 1,027 858 3,531 3,553 Other Operations (720 ) (425 ) (2,429 ) (1,616 ) Net investment income $ 3,957 $ 3,587 $ 13,631 $ 14,619 Net investment income, APTI basis 3,226 3,462 12,321 14,390 Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders $ 827 $ 923 $ 2,201 $ 4,078 Adjusted after-tax income per diluted share attributable to AIG common shareholders $ 0.94 $ 1.03 $ 2.52 $ 4.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (a) 868.4 896.4 869.3 889.5 Return on common equity (0.4 )% 5.7 % (9.4 )% 5.3 % Adjusted return on common equity 6.7 % 7.3 % 4.4 % 8.3 % Book value per common share $ 76.46 $ 74.93 $ 76.46 $ 74.93 Adjusted book value per common share $ 57.01 $ 58.89 $ 57.01 $ 58.89 Common shares outstanding 861.6 870.0 861.6 870.0 (a) For periods reporting a loss, basic average common shares outstanding are used to calculate net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to AIG common shareholders. Diluted shares represent basic shares for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 because we reported a net loss attributable to AIG common shareholders from continuing operations in those periods.

All comparisons are against the fourth quarter of 2019, unless otherwise indicated. Refer to the AIG Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement, which is posted on AIG's website in the Investors section, for further information.

GENERAL INSURANCE

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Change Gross premiums written $ 7,135 $ 7,306 (2 )% Net premiums written $ 5,565 $ 5,830 (5 )% North America 2,361 2,639 (11 ) North America Commercial Lines 1,992 1,815 10 North America Personal Insurance 369 824 (55 ) International 3,204 3,191 - International Commercial Lines 1,662 1,554 7 International Personal Insurance 1,542 1,637 (6 ) Underwriting income (loss) $ (171 ) $ 12 NM % North America (389 ) (96 ) (305 ) North America Commercial Lines (285 ) (188 ) (52 ) North America Personal Insurance (104 ) 92 NM International 218 108 102 International Commercial Lines 138 52 165 International Personal Insurance 80 56 43 Net investment income, APTI basis $ 980 $ 766 28 % Adjusted pre-tax income $ 809 $ 778 4 % Return on adjusted segment common equity 7.5 % 7.2 % 0.3 pts Underwriting ratios: North America Combined Ratio (CR) 114.9 103.2 11.7 pts North America Commercial Lines CR 112.4 108.8 3.6 North America Personal Insurance CR 133.2 88.6 44.6 International CR 93.6 96.9 (3.3 ) International Commercial Lines CR 92.1 96.9 (4.8 ) International Personal Insurance CR 95.0 96.8 (1.8 ) General Insurance (GI) CR 102.8 99.8 3.0 GI Loss ratio 70.2 65.6 4.6 pts Less: impact on loss ratio Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums (9.0 ) (6.5 ) (2.5 ) Prior year development (0.9 ) 2.2 (3.1 ) Adjustments for ceded premium under reinsurance contracts and other - 0.3 (0.3 ) GI Accident year loss ratio, as adjusted 60.3 61.6 (1.3 ) GI Expense ratio 32.6 34.2 (1.6 ) GI Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted (AYCR) 92.9 95.8 (2.9 ) Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted (AYCR): North America AYCR 94.7 96.1 (1.4 )pts North America Commercial Lines AYCR 93.6 97.6 (4.0 ) North America Personal Insurance AYCR 102.6 92.2 10.4 International AYCR 91.7 95.6 (3.9 ) International Commercial Lines AYCR 89.2 94.1 (4.9 ) International Personal Insurance AYCR 94.1 97.0 (2.9 )

General Insurance

Net premiums written in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 5% to $5.6 billion principally due to a 55% decrease in North America Personal Insurance as a result of cessions pursuant to a series of quota share reinsurance agreements placed in the second quarter of 2020 related to AIG’s Private Client Group as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Travel business. North America Commercial Lines and International Commercial Lines net premiums written grew 10% and 7%, respectively, from the prior year quarter reflecting strong rate momentum and improving retention across most lines.

Fourth quarter APTI was $809 million compared to APTI of $778 million in the prior year quarter and was comprised of an underwriting loss of $171 million compared to underwriting income of $12 million in the prior year quarter, and net investment income of $980 million, up 28% from the prior year quarter. The underwriting loss included $545 million of CATs reflecting $367 million of non-COVID-19 CATs primarily related to Hurricanes Sally, Zeta, Laura and Delta and $178 million of COVID-19 CATs, primarily related to Travel, Contingency and Validus Reinsurance, Ltd., compared to $411 million of CATs in the prior year quarter. In addition, the underwriting loss also included unfavorable PYD of $45 million, and included $52 million of favorable amortization from the Adverse Development Cover (ADC) compared to favorable PYD of $153 million in the prior year quarter which reflected $58 million of favorable amortization from the ADC and favorable PYD related to California wildfire subrogation recoverables.

The General Insurance combined ratio was 102.8, a 3.0 point increase from 99.8 in the prior year quarter, and included 9.0 points of CATs and reinstatement premiums, of which 3.0 points related to COVID-19 CATs, and 0.9 points of unfavorable PYD. The General Insurance accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, was 92.9, an improvement of 2.9 points from the prior year quarter and was comprised of a 60.3 accident year loss ratio, as adjusted* and an expense ratio of 32.6.

Commercial Lines continued to show strong improvement due to improved business mix along with rate increases. The accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, for North America Commercial Lines improved 4.0 points to 93.6 and for International Commercial Lines improved 4.9 points to 89.2.

The North America Personal Insurance accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, increased 10.4 points to 102.6 in the prior year quarter, due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Travel business and change in business mix driven by a series of quota share reinsurance agreements as described above. The International Personal Insurance accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, was 94.1, a 2.9 point improvement reflecting lower claims frequency and change in business mix.

The General Insurance expense ratio improved 1.6 points to 32.6 and was comprised of an acquisition ratio of 19.8 and general operating expense (GOE) ratio of 12.8. General Insurance GOE decreased by 6% to $768 million compared to the prior year quarter reflecting continued expense discipline.

LIFE AND RETIREMENT

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Change Adjusted pre-tax income $ 1,027 $ 858 20 % Individual Retirement 552 500 10 Group Retirement 318 209 52 Life Insurance 30 67 (55 ) Institutional Markets 127 82 55 Premiums and deposits $ 7,400 $ 7,125 4 % Individual Retirement 2,758 3,156 (13 ) Group Retirement 2,199 2,312 (5 ) Life Insurance 1,156 1,106 5 Institutional Markets 1,287 551 134 Premiums & fees $ 1,714 $ 1,749 (2 )% Individual Retirement 265 248 7 Group Retirement 124 114 9 Life Insurance 861 837 3 Institutional Markets 464 550 (16 ) Net flows $ (1,031 ) $ (1,764 ) 42 % Individual Retirement (878 ) (955 ) 8 Group Retirement (153 ) (809 ) 81 Net investment income, APTI basis $ 2,384 $ 2,135 12 % Return on adjusted segment common equity 16.4 % 14.6 % 1.8 pts

Life and Retirement

Life and Retirement reported APTI of $1,027 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $858 million in the prior year quarter due to increased APTI in Individual and Group Retirement and Institutional Markets. The increase in APTI primarily reflects higher net investment income, driven by private equity returns which are reported on a one quarter lag and higher call and tender income due to favorable impacts from lower interest rates and tighter spreads, as well as lower GOE. The favorable impacts of these factors on APTI was partially offset by base spread compression and, in Life Insurance, COVID-19 mortality claims.

Premiums were $950 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $994 million in the prior year quarter. Premiums and deposits increased 4%, or $275 million, from the prior year quarter to $7.4 billion due to Institutional Markets activity, partially offset by lower Fixed and Index Annuities and Group Retirement deposits. Sales have improved from the first half of 2020, reflecting the continued recovery from broad industry sales disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the low interest rate environment.

Net outflows were $1.0 billion, but improved significantly from the prior year quarter, driven by lower Group Retirement surrenders and two large group acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by lower Fixed and Index Annuity sales as a result of continued market impacts due to COVID-19 and the lower interest rate environment.

On October 26, 2020, AIG announced its intention to separate its Life and Retirement business from AIG. No decisions have yet been made regarding the structure of the initial disposition of up to a 19.9% interest in the Life and Retirement business. In addition, any separation transaction will be subject to the satisfaction of various conditions and approvals, including approval by the Board of Directors, receipt of insurance and other required regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of any applicable requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given regarding the form that a separation transaction may take or the specific terms or timing thereof, or that a separation will in fact occur.

OTHER OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Change Corporate and Other $ (519 ) $ (301 ) (72 )% Asset Management 91 10 NM Adjusted pre-tax loss before consolidation and eliminations (428 ) (291 ) (47 ) Consolidation and eliminations (292 ) (134 ) (118 ) Adjusted pre-tax loss $ (720 ) $ (425 ) (69 )%

Other Operations

Fourth quarter APTL was $720 million, including $292 million of reductions from consolidation and eliminations, compared to APTL of $425 million, including $134 million of reductions from consolidation and eliminations, in the prior year quarter. The increase in APTL in consolidation and eliminations reflects the impact of consolidated investment entities.

Before consolidation and eliminations, the increase in APTL was primarily due to lower net investment income associated with available for sale securities; the sale of Fortitude in the second quarter of 2020, which had APTI of $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; and increased interest expense related to debt issuance in the second quarter of 2020.

American International Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation ($ in millions, except per common share data) Reconciliations of Adjusted Pre-tax and After-tax Income Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Noncontrolling Noncontrolling Pre-tax Tax Effect Interests(d) After-tax Pre-tax Tax Effect Interests(d) After-tax Pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss), including noncontrolling interests $ (558 ) $ (542 ) $ - $ (16 ) $ 1,036 $ 216 $ - $ 869 Noncontrolling interests - - (37 ) (37 ) - - 60 60 Pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss) attributable to AIG (558 ) (542 ) (37 ) (53 ) 1,036 216 60 929 Dividends on preferred stock 7 7 Net income (loss) attributable to AIG common shareholders (60 ) 922 Adjustments: Changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax adjustments(a) - 336 - (336 ) - (7 ) - 7 Deferred income tax valuation allowance releases(b) - 157 - (157 ) - 3 - (3 ) Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (17 ) (4 ) - (13 ) (11 ) (2 ) - (9 ) Changes in benefit reserves and DAC, VOBA and SIA related to net realized capital gains (losses) (217 ) (46 ) - (171 ) (95 ) (20 ) - (75 ) Changes in the fair value of equity securities (216 ) (45 ) - (171 ) (152 ) (32 ) - (120 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (3 ) (1 ) - (2 ) 19 4 - 15 Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (479 ) (101 ) - (378 ) - - - - Net realized capital (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (335 ) (71 ) - (264 ) - - - - Net realized capital (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative 1,152 242 - 910 - - - - Net realized capital losses(c) 1,472 331 - 1,141 313 55 - 258 Income from discontinued operations - - - - - - - (49 ) (Income) loss from divested businesses (127 ) (106 ) - (21 ) 71 8 - 63 Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements (16 ) (3 ) - (13 ) (8 ) (1 ) - (7 ) Favorable prior year development and related amortization changes ceded under retroactive reinsurance agreements (150 ) (31 ) - (119 ) (56 ) (11 ) - (45 ) Net loss reserve discount charge 475 100 - 375 35 7 - 28 Integration and transaction costs associated with acquiring or divesting businesses 5 1 - 4 8 2 - 6 Restructuring and other costs 111 23 - 88 44 9 - 35 Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes 19 4 - 15 7 1 - 6 Noncontrolling interests primarily related to net realized capital gains (losses) of Fortitude Holdings' standalone results(d) - - (1 ) (1 ) - - (109 ) (109 ) Adjusted pre-tax income/Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders $ 1,116 $ 244 $ (38 ) $ 827 $ 1,211 $ 232 $ (49 ) $ 923

American International Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) ($ in millions, except per common share data) Reconciliations of Adjusted Pre-tax and After-tax Income (continued) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Noncontrolling Noncontrolling Pre-tax Tax Effect Interests(d) After-tax Pre-tax Tax Effect Interests(d) After-tax Pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss), including noncontrolling interests $ (7,293 ) $ (1,460 ) $ - $ (5,829 ) $ 5,287 $ 1,166 $ - $ 4,169 Noncontrolling interests - - (115 ) (115 ) - - (821 ) (821 ) Pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss) attributable to AIG (7,293 ) (1,460 ) (115 ) (5,944 ) 5,287 1,166 (821 ) 3,348 Dividends on preferred stock 29 22 Net income (loss) attributable to AIG common shareholders (5,973 ) 3,326 Adjustments: Changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax adjustments(a) - 132 - (132 ) - (30 ) - 30 Deferred income tax valuation allowance releases(b) - 65 - (65 ) - 43 - (43 ) Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (41 ) (9 ) - (32 ) (194 ) (40 ) - (154 ) Changes in benefit reserves and DAC, VOBA and SIA related to net realized capital gains (losses) (12 ) (3 ) - (9 ) (56 ) (12 ) - (44 ) Changes in the fair value of equity securities (200 ) (42 ) - (158 ) (158 ) (33 ) - (125 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 12 2 - 10 32 7 - 25 Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets(e) (1,053 ) (221 ) - (832 ) - - - - Net realized capital (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets(e) (463 ) (98 ) - (365 ) - - - - Net realized capital (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative(e) 2,645 555 - 2,090 - - - - Net realized capital (gains) losses(c) 97 22 - 75 (456 ) (99 ) - (357 ) Income from discontinued operations - - - (4 ) - - - (48 ) Loss from divested businesses 8,525 1,610 - 6,915 75 9 - 66 Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements (21 ) (4 ) - (17 ) (2 ) - - (2 ) Favorable prior year development and related amortization changes ceded under retroactive reinsurance agreements (221 ) (46 ) - (175 ) (267 ) (56 ) - (211 ) Net loss reserve discount charge 516 109 - 407 955 201 - 754 Integration and transaction costs associated with acquiring or divesting businesses 12 3 - 9 24 5 - 19 Restructuring and other costs 435 91 - 344 218 46 - 172 Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes 65 14 - 51 12 2 - 10 Noncontrolling interests primarily related to net realized capital gains (losses) of Fortitude Holdings' standalone results(d) - - 62 62 - - 660 660 Adjusted pre-tax income/Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders $ 3,003 $ 720 $ (53 ) $ 2,201 $ 5,470 $ 1,209 $ (161 ) $ 4,078 (a) Includes the tax audit resolution related to the IRS audit settlement for tax years 1991-2006 and the write-down of net operating loss deferred tax assets in certain foreign jurisdictions, which is offset by valuation allowance release. (b) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes valuation allowance established against a portion of foreign tax credit carryforwards of AIG’s U.S. federal consolidated income tax group, as well as net valuation allowance release in certain foreign jurisdictions for the three- and twelve-months ended December 31, 2020. (c) Includes all net realized capital gains and losses except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedging or for asset replication and net realized gains and losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets. (d) Prior to June 2, 2020, noncontrolling interests was primarily due to the 19.9 percent investment in Fortitude Group Holdings, LLC (Fortitude Holdings) by an affiliate of The Carlyle Group L.P. (Carlyle), which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018. Carlyle was allocated 19.9 percent of Fortitude Holdings’ standalone financial results through the June 2, 2020 closing date of the Majority Interest Fortitude Sale. Fortitude Holdings’ results were mostly eliminated in AIG’s consolidated income from continuing operations given that its results arose from intercompany transactions. Noncontrolling interests was calculated based on the standalone financial results of Fortitude Holdings. The most significant component of Fortitude Holdings’ standalone results was the change in fair value of the embedded derivatives which changes with movements in interest rates and credit spreads, and which was recorded in net realized capital gains and losses of Fortitude Holdings. In accordance with AIG's adjusted after-tax income definition, realized capital gains and losses are excluded from noncontrolling interests. Subsequent to the Majority Interest Fortitude Sale, AIG owns 3.5 percent of Fortitude Holdings and no longer consolidates Fortitude Holdings in its financial statements as of such date. The minority interest in Fortitude Holdings is carried at cost within AIG’s Other invested assets, which was $100 million as of December 31, 2020. (e) Represents activity subsequent to the deconsolidation of Fortitude Re on June 2, 2020.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Income (loss) per common share: 2020 2019 % Inc. (Dec.) 2020 2019 % Inc. (Dec.) Basic Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ 0.99 NM % $ (6.88 ) $ 3.74 NM % Income from discontinued operations - 0.06 NM - 0.05 NM Net income (loss) attributable to AIG common shareholders $ (0.07 ) $ 1.05 NM $ (6.88 ) $ 3.79 NM Diluted Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ 0.97 NM $ (6.88 ) $ 3.69 NM Income from discontinued operations - 0.06 NM - 0.05 NM Net income (loss) attributable to AIG common shareholders $ (0.07 ) $ 1.03 NM $ (6.88 ) $ 3.74 NM Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders per diluted share (a) $ 0.94 $ 1.03 (8.7) % $ 2.52 $ 4.58 (45.0) % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 868.4 878.2 869.3 876.8 Diluted (a) 868.4 896.4 869.3 889.5 (a) For the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, because we reported net losses attributable to AIG common shareholders, all common stock equivalents are anti-dilutive and are therefore excluded from the calculation of diluted shares and diluted per share amounts. However, because we reported adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders, the calculation of adjusted after-tax income per diluted share attributable to AIG common shareholders includes 8,309,281 and 5,401,957 dilutive shares for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

American International Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) ($ in millions, except per common share data) Reconciliation of Book Value per Common Share As of period end: December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total AIG shareholders' equity $ 66,362 $ 64,108 $ 65,675 Less: Preferred equity 485 485 485 Total AIG common shareholders' equity (a) 65,877 63,623 65,190 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) 13,511 10,978 4,982 Add: Cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re’s Funds Withheld Assets 4,657 4,392 - Less: Deferred tax assets (DTA)* 7,907 8,123 8,977 Total adjusted AIG common shareholders' equity (b) $ 49,116 $ 48,914 $ 51,231 Less: Intangible assets: Goodwill 4,074 4,026 4,038 Value of business acquired 126 122 317 Value of distribution channel acquired 497 507 536 Other intangibles 319 322 333 Total intangible assets 5,016 4,977 5,224 Total adjusted tangible common shareholders' equity (c) $ 44,100 $ 43,937 $ 46,007 Total common shares outstanding (d) 861.6 861.4 870.0

December 31, September 30 % Inc. December 31, % Inc. As of period end: 2020 2020 (Dec.) 2019 (Dec.) Book value per common share (a÷d) $ 76.46 $ 73.86 3.5 % $ 74.93 2.0 % Adjusted book value per common share (b÷d) 57.01 56.78 0.4 58.89 (3.2) Adjusted tangible book value per common share (c÷d) 51.18 51.01 0.3 52.88 (3.2)

Reconciliation of Return On Common Equity Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Actual or Annualized net income attributable to AIG common shareholders (e) $ (240 ) $ 3,688 $ (5,973 ) $ 3,326 Actual or Annualized adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders (f) $ 3,308 $ 3,692 $ 2,201 $ 4,078 Average AIG common shareholders' equity (g) $ 64,750 $ 65,154 $ 63,225 $ 62,205 Less: Average AOCI 12,245 5,299 7,529 3,261 Add: Average cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re’s Funds Withheld Assets 4,525 - 2,653 - Less: Average DTA* 8,015 9,185 8,437 9,605 Average adjusted common shareholders' equity (h) 49,015 50,670 49,912 49,339 Less: Average intangible assets 4,997 5,258 5,060 5,351 Average adjusted tangible common shareholders' equity (i) $ 44,018 $ 45,412 $ 44,852 $ 43,988 ROCE (e÷g) (0.4 ) % 5.7 % (9.4 ) % 5.3 % Adjusted return on common equity (f÷h) 6.7 % 7.3 % 4.4 % 8.3 % Adjusted return on tangible common equity (f÷i) 7.5 % 8.1 % 4.9 % 9.3 % * Represents deferred tax assets only related to U.S. net operating loss and foreign tax credit carryforwards on a U.S. GAAP basis and excludes other balance sheet deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Reconciliation of Net Investment Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net investment income per Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 3,957 $ 3,587 $ 13,631 $ 14,619 Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (14 ) (16 ) (56 ) (229 ) Changes in the fair value of equity securities (216 ) (152 ) (200 ) (158 ) Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (479 ) - (1,053 ) - Net realized capital gains (losses) related to economic hedges and other (22 ) 43 (1 ) 158 Total Net investment income - APTI Basis $ 3,226 $ 3,462 $ 12,321 $ 14,390 Less: Impact of Fortitude Re prior to deconsolidation - (498 ) (499 ) (1,900 ) Total Net investment income - APTI Basis, excluding the impact of Fortitude Re for all periods, including periods prior to deconsolidation $ 3,226 $ 2,964 $ 11,822 $ 12,490

American International Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) ($ in millions, except per common share amounts) Reconciliations of Accident Year Combined Ratio, as Adjusted Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2018 Total General Insurance Combined ratio 102.8 99.8 104.3 99.6 111.4 Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums (9.0 ) (6.5 ) (10.3 ) (4.8 ) (10.5 ) Prior year development (0.9 ) 2.2 0.1 1.1 (1.5 ) Adjustments for ceded premium under reinsurance contracts and other - 0.3 - 0.1 0.3 Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted 92.9 95.8 94.1 96.0 99.7 North America Combined ratio 114.9 103.2 Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums (18.0 ) (10.4 ) Prior year development (2.2 ) 2.6 Adjustments for ceded premium under reinsurance contracts and other - 0.7 Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted 94.7 96.1 North America - Commercial Lines Combined ratio 112.4 108.8 Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums (17.4 ) (8.7 ) Prior year development (1.4 ) (3.2 ) Adjustments for ceded premium under reinsurance contracts and other - 0.7 Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted 93.6 97.6 North America - Personal Insurance Combined ratio 133.2 88.6 Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums (22.6 ) (14.8 ) Prior year development (8.0 ) 17.8 Adjustment for ceded premium under reinsurance contract - 0.6 Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted 102.6 92.2 International Combined ratio 93.6 96.9 Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums (2.1 ) (3.2 ) Prior year development 0.2 1.9 Adjustment for ceded premium under reinsurance contract - - Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted 91.7 95.6 International - Commercial Lines Combined ratio 92.1 96.9 Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums (4.0 ) (3.0 ) Prior year development 1.1 0.2 Adjustment for ceded premium under reinsurance contract - - Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted 89.2 94.1 International - Personal Insurance Combined ratio 95.0 96.8 Catastrophe losses and reinstatement premiums - (3.3 ) Prior year development (0.9 ) 3.5 Accident year combined ratio, as adjusted 94.1 97.0

American International Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) ($ in millions, except per common share amounts) Reconciliation of General Insurance Return on Adjusted Segment Common Equity Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted pre-tax income $ 809 $ 778 Interest expense on attributed financial debt 144 149 Adjusted pre-tax income including attributed interest expense 665 629 Income tax expense 182 165 Adjusted after-tax income 483 464 Dividends declared on preferred stock 3 3 Adjusted after-tax income attributable to common shareholders $ 480 $ 461 Ending adjusted segment common equity $ 25,540 $ 25,623 Average adjusted segment common equity $ 25,582 $ 25,697 Return on adjusted segment common equity 7.5 % 7.2 % Reconciliation of Life and Retirement Return on Adjusted Segment Common Equity Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted pre-tax income $ 1,027 $ 858 Interest expense on attributed financial debt 67 66 Adjusted pre-tax income including attributed interest expense 960 792 Income tax expense 186 159 Adjusted after-tax income 774 633 Dividends declared on preferred stock 2 2 Adjusted after-tax income attributable to common shareholders $ 772 $ 631 Ending adjusted segment common equity $ 18,436 $ 17,494 Average adjusted segment common equity $ 18,786 $ 17,344 Return on adjusted segment common equity 16.4 % 14.6 %

American International Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued) ($ in millions, except per common share amounts) Reconciliations of Premiums and Deposits Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Individual Retirement: Premiums $ 37 $ 39 Deposits 2,720 3,121 Other 1 (4 ) Total premiums and deposits $ 2,758 $ 3,156 Group Retirement: Premiums $ 5 $ 2 Deposits 2,194 2,310 Other - - Total premiums and deposits $ 2,199 $ 2,312 Life Insurance: Premiums $ 491 $ 450 Deposits 430 438 Other 235 218 Total premiums and deposits $ 1,156 $ 1,106 Institutional Markets: Premiums $ 417 $ 503 Deposits 864 42 Other 6 6 Total premiums and deposits $ 1,287 $ 551 Total Life and Retirement: Premiums $ 950 $ 994 Deposits 6,208 5,911 Other 242 220 Total premiums and deposits $ 7,400 $ 7,125

