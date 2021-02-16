Flowserve Announces Revised Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Due to Inclement Weather in Texas

The company now plans to release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The following morning, on Wednesday, February 24, the company will hold its conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, and other members of management will present.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced that due to the current and expected inclement weather conditions in the Dallas area, including rolling blackouts on the state’s power grid, and for the ongoing safety of the company’s employees, that it is revising its scheduled dates to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

The earnings materials and webcast of the conference call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

About Flowserve: Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 55 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.