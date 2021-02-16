Navient CEO to present at 2021 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Feb. 25

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum at 8:45 a.m. ET Feb. 25.



A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.