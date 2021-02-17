Nordea Bank Abp: Nomination Board's proposals to Nordea's AGM 2021

Nomination Board's proposals to Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

17 February 2021 at 10.30 EET





The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Nordea Bank Abp announces today its proposals to Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The proposals will be included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting to be published later in February 2021.



Election of members and Chair of the Board of Directors



The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes, for a period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting



- that the number of members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the Annual General Meeting is

set at 10;



- the re-election of Torbjörn Magnusson, Nigel Hinshelwood, Birger Steen, Sarah Russell, Robin Lawther, Kari Jordan, Petra van Hoeken, John Maltby and Jonas Synnergren as members of the Board of Directors;



- the election of Claudia Dill as new member of the Board of Directors; and



- the re-election of Torbjörn Magnusson as Chair of the Board of Directors.



Pernille Erenbjerg is not available for re-election.



Claudia Dill proposed as new member of the Board of Directors



Claudia Dill, Lic. oec. HSG, MBA, born in 1966, Swiss citizen, has 30 years of professional experience from insurance and banking across four continents with a broad range of senior management positions. Claudia Dill has most recently been the CEO of Latin America and member of the Group Executive Committee (2016-2020) at Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, and she has previously held multiple other management positions at Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, including CEO of Latin America General Insurance, COO of General Insurance and CFO of Europe. She is independent of Nordea Bank Abp and of its significant shareholders, in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. Claudia Dill does not currently own any shares in Nordea Bank Abp.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4