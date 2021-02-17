Nightfood Sleep-Friendly Ice Cream Secures Retail Distribution of Newest Flavor in Multiple Chains

As the official ice cream of the American Pregnancy Association, Nightfood developed the Pickles For Two flavor to drive word-of-mouth within the pregnancy community and drive interest among consumers, the media, and pregnancy professionals.

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of nighttime snacks for better sleep, announced today that Nightfood’s Pickles For Two ice cream flavor is being added to store shelves this spring.

The unique flavor will soon be carried in multiple retailers. The first of the chains adding Pickles For Two is Shaw’s and Star Markets, a division of Albertson’s with over 150 stores throughout New England.

“We are excited to add this unique flavor to Shaw’s and Star Market and we will be announcing another retailer soon,” remarked Jenny Mitchell, Nightfood COO and National Sales Director. “Retailers place additional value on the pregnant consumer household. They see Nightfood’s Pickles For Two as a differentiated offering that can drive incremental consumer foot traffic and store revenue, while helping to solidify a deeper long-term relationship with those high-value households.”

“The response to Pickles For Two on social media was very enthusiastic from both pregnant and non-pregnant consumers,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “In addition to pregnant women, lots of people just love pickles, and they have expressed a desire to try this flavor. We’re excited to see what this new distribution will do in terms of driving trial and repeat purchase, both of the pickle flavor itself, and of the other Nightfood flavors in those stores. Shaw’s will be adding Pickles For Two in place of Cherry Eclipse, one of my personal favorites. This kind of ongoing flavor assortment optimization is part of the standard retailer process with both new and established brands.

“We’re extremely proud to have earned the privilege of returning in all our chains for 2021 after a year that was very challenging for many other young and disruptive brands. Supermarket category managers have communicated their confidence in Nightfood based on their analysis of the data and our efforts to date. And they seem universally excited about our improved on-pack messaging.”