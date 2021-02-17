 

GSK and Vir Biotechnology Expand Coronavirus Collaboration to Advance New Therapeutics for Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses

– Companies applying their combined expertise in immunology and infectious diseases to accelerate the development of promising monoclonal antibody candidates for influenza –

– Functional genomics collaboration expanded to include respiratory viruses, Vir’s unique technology, and access to GSK’s small molecule compounds –

– Additional exploration of up to three other antibodies for pathogens
beyond influenza and coronaviruses –

– GSK is increasing its equity investment by $120 million and making an upfront
payment of $225 million –

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced they have signed a binding agreement to expand their existing collaboration to include the research and development of new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

The expanded collaboration, which builds on the agreement signed in 2020 to research and develop therapies for coronaviruses, provides GSK exclusive rights to collaborate with Vir on the development of potential best-in-class monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the prevention or treatment of influenza. These include VIR-2482, an intramuscularly administered investigational mAb designed as a universal prophylactic for influenza A that has completed a Phase 1 trial, as well as next-generation antibodies for the prevention or treatment of influenza during a three-year research period. GSK will have the exclusive option to co-develop VIR-2482 after Vir completes and reports Phase 2 trial outcomes, and will share development costs on the development of all other influenza mAbs.

Influenza causes up to 500,000 hospitalizations and 34,000 deaths each year in the United States alone,1 approximately 75% of which are caused by influenza A.2 The protection provided by current vaccines varies from season to season, based on the virus strains circulating. People over 65 years of age with at least one comorbidity, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or who are immunocompromised, are at significantly increased risk of flu and flu-related hospitalization and mortality. This is also a population where the currently available vaccines have historically had lower efficacy.

Wertpapier


