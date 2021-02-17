AEO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 3rd

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its fourth quarter 2020 results by press release at 4:15pm on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s fourth quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:

Domestic: (877) 407-0789

International: (201) 689-8563

A replay will be available following the call at: