USA Equities Corp (USAQ) Announces Newest Advisory Board Members in First Quarter 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCQB: USAQ) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) is focused on enabling primary care physicians (PCP’s) to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. The Company announced today its newest appointments to the medical and scientific advisory board. Joining the team of leading researchers and medical experts is Björn Herman, MD, FACS, who serves as the Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; Frank Lichtenberger, MD, Ph.D., Board Certified Internist, and Allergy Immunologist; Juan Escobar, MD. Internal Medicine; and Fredric W. Pullen, II MD, FACS, Professor, vol., Otolaryngology, at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.

USAQ is led by a group of concerned doctors, academics, health professionals, informatics, and information technology professionals, with a shared goal of seeing individuals take control of their health through physician-directed digital medicine and innovative, AI-enhanced, preventive health technologies that streamline the care process. We are a medical device technology company focused on enabling primary care physicians (PCP’s) to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate and treat chronic disease through reimbursable point of care and SaaS procedures.

Our first addition is Björn Herman, MD, FACS, who serves as the Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Herman graduated from Yale University before receiving his M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He then completed his Otolaryngology residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the University of Miami. After residency, Dr. Herman spent three years in Ohio. He worked for Holzer Health System and was an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at the Ohio State University. He returned to the University of Miami as a general otolaryngologist with a special interest in endoscopic sinus surgery in 2015, helping develop the university’s satellite clinics in Palm Beach County, and developing the Department of Otolaryngology’s allergy program. Dr. Herman has published many journals articles throughout his career, including publications in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology, the Annals of Otology, Rhinology, and Laryngology, the Journal of the Society of Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons, the American Journal of Surgery, and the World Journal of Surgery.