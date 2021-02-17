Kitron wins contract for battery management systems

Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Poland. The award also covers various services.

(2021-02-17) Kitron expands services with a major existing customer to cover production of battery management systems. The new award initially covers 2022 to 2025 and is valued at NOK 150 million.

“We're extremely happy to expand this relationship with a new product line. Battery management systems are examples of the growth potential within the fundamental shift from fossil fuels to electrification. This is an area of strategic importance to Kitron and currently helping to fuel the strong growth we see within Electrification,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, Kitron Group.

