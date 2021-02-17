 

Kitron wins contract for battery management systems

(2021-02-17) Kitron expands services with a major existing customer to cover production of battery management systems. The new award initially covers 2022 to 2025 and is valued at NOK 150 million.

Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Poland. The award also covers various services.

“We're extremely happy to expand this relationship with a new product line. Battery management systems are examples of the growth potential within the fundamental shift from fossil fuels to electrification. This is an area of strategic importance to Kitron and currently helping to fuel the strong growth we see within Electrification,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, Kitron Group.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President & CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com 

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com 

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.




