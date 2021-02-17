 

FCPT Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (“FCPT” or the “Company”, NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Management Comments

“FCPT had a strong fourth quarter with continuing high rent collection levels and over $100 million of acquisitions,” said CEO Bill Lenehan. “We were also successful in raising over $87 million of equity capital in the quarter to fund our growth and maintain conservative leverage. All of this sets us up well to maintain our momentum into 2021.” Mr. Lenehan added, “Despite a brief interruption in our business because of COVID, I am quite proud of our results in 2020: industry-leading collections, over one hundred properties added to the portfolio, significant growth to our team, and initiation of a new joint venture that expands our acquisition target universe.”

Rent Collection Update

As of December 31, 2020, the Company has received rent payments representing over 99.6% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, and 99.7% for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Financial Results

Rental Revenue and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

  • Rental revenue for the fourth quarter increased 11.8% over the prior year to $40.1 million. Rental revenue consisted of $38.5 million in cash rents and $1.6 million of straight-line and other non-cash rent adjustments.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $20.3 million for the fourth quarter, or $0.27 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $18.9 million in the prior year, or $0.27 per diluted share.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $77.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, or $1.08 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $72.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share for the prior year.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

  • NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.38, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the fourth quarter in 2019.
  • NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.44, representing a $0.05 per share increase compared to the prior year.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

  • AFFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.37, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the fourth quarter in 2019.
  • AFFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.44, representing a $0.05 per share increase compared to the prior year.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expense

  • G&A expense for the fourth quarter was $3.7 million, which included $0.9 million of stock-based compensation. These results compare to G&A expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $3.2 million, including $0.8 million of stock-based compensation.
  • Cash G&A expense (after excluding stock-based compensation) for the fourth quarter was $2.9 million, representing 7.4% of cash rental income for the quarter.

Dividends

  • FCPT declared a dividend of $0.3175 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 4.1% increase over the prior quarter rate.

Portfolio Activities

Acquisitions

  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, FCPT acquired 48 properties for a combined purchase price of $103.4 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.4% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.7 years.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, FCPT acquired 101 properties for a combined purchase price of $222.7 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.5% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.4 years. Leases on 40 of the 101 properties acquired in 2020 are ground leases which are characterized as having low rents.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

  • During the fourth quarter, FCPT issued 3,060,621 shares of common stock via its At-The-Market (ATM) stock program at a weighted average offering price of $28.66 for gross proceeds of $87.7 million.

Liquidity

  • At December 31, 2020, FCPT had $251.1 million of available liquidity including $11.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $240 million of undrawn credit line capacity.

Credit Facility and Unsecured Note

  • At December 31, 2020, FCPT had $760 million of outstanding debt, consisting of $400 million of term loans, $350 million of unsecured fixed rate notes, and $10 million drawn on FCPT’s $250 million revolving credit facility.

Real Estate Portfolio

  • As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s rental portfolio consisted of 799 properties located in 46 states. The properties are 99.6% occupied (measured by square feet) under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 10.2 years.

Conference Call Information

Company management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

Phone: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) / 1-412-317-5120 (international). Participants not pre-registered must ask to be joined into the Four Corners Property Trust call.

Internet: Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt210218.html

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151855/e189d188d5 and enter in their contact information.

Replay: Available through May 18, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) / 1-412-317-0088 (international), Replay Access Code 10151855.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: operating and financial performance, announced transactions, expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends, and the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the business operations of the Company and the Company’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of the Company’s public disclosure obligations, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and the Company can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the risk factor described under “Item 1A. ‘Risk Factors’” in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2020, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, this press release and the referenced supplemental financial and operating report contain and may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and statements of why management believes these measures are useful to investors are included in the supplemental financial and operating report, which can be found in the investor relations section of our website.

Supplemental Materials and Website:

Supplemental materials on the Fourth Quarter 2020 operating results and other information on the Company are available on the investors relations section of FCPT’s website at www.investors.fcpt.com.

Four Corners Property Trust

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Rental revenue

$

40,091

 

$

35,850

 

$

154,721

 

$

139,682

 

Restaurant revenue

 

4,527

 

 

5,031

 

 

16,223

 

 

20,551

 

Total revenues

 

44,618

 

 

40,881

 

 

170,944

 

 

160,233

 

Operating expenses:
General and administrative

 

3,744

 

 

3,168

 

 

15,046

 

 

13,934

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,763

 

 

6,780

 

 

29,433

 

 

26,312

 

Property expenses

 

969

 

 

508

 

 

3,508

 

 

1,579

 

Restaurant expenses

 

4,283

 

 

4,890

 

 

16,082

 

 

19,632

 

Total operating expenses

 

16,759

 

 

15,346

 

 

64,069

 

 

61,457

 

 
Interest expense

 

(7,499

)

 

(6,547

)

 

(29,231

)

 

(26,516

)

Other income, net

 

2

 

 

72

 

 

170

 

 

944

 

Income tax expense

 

(55

)

 

(67

)

 

(247

)

 

(265

)

Net income

 

20,307

 

 

18,993

 

 

77,567

 

 

72,939

 

 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(55

)

 

(79

)

 

(235

)

 

(323

)

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

20,252

 

$

18,914

 

$

77,332

 

$

72,616

 

 
Basic net income per share

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

$

1.08

 

$

1.06

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

$

1.08

 

$

1.06

 

Regular dividends declared per share

$

0.3175

 

$

0.3050

 

$

1.2325

 

$

1.1675

 

 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

73,940,013

 

 

68,907,749

 

 

71,312,326

 

 

68,430,841

 

Diluted

 

74,283,324

 

 

69,117,820

 

 

71,609,068

 

 

68,632,010

 

Four Corners Property Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

 
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Real estate investments:
Land

$

827,502

 

$

690,575

 

Buildings, equipment and improvements

 

1,327,641

 

 

1,277,159

 

Total real estate investments

 

2,155,143

 

 

1,967,734

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation

 

(657,621

)

 

(635,630

)

Total real estate investments, net

 

1,497,522

 

 

1,332,104

 

Intangible lease assets, net

 

96,291

 

 

57,917

 

Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net

 

1,593,813

 

 

1,390,021

 

Real estate held for sale

 

2,763

 

 

-

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

11,064

 

 

5,083

 

Straight-line rent adjustment

 

47,938

 

 

39,350

 

Derivative assets

 

762

 

 

1,451

 

Other assets

 

11,839

 

 

10,165

 

Total Assets

$

1,668,179

 

$

1,446,070

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
Liabilities:
Long-term debt ($760,000 and $677,000 principal, respectively)

$

753,878

 

$

669,940

 

Dividends payable

 

24,058

 

 

21,325

 

Rent received in advance

 

11,926

 

 

10,463

 

Derivative liabilities

 

18,717

 

 

-

 

Other liabilities

 

15,099

 

 

17,601

 

Total liabilities

 

823,678

 

 

719,329

 

 
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000,000 shares
authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares
authorized, 75,874,966 and 70,020,660 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively

 

8

 

 

7

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

840,455

 

 

686,181

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(25,695

)

 

(3,539

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

3,061

 

 

5,691

 

Retained earnings

 

26,672

 

 

38,401

 

Total equity

 

844,501

 

 

726,741

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

1,668,179

 

$

1,446,070

 

Four Corners Property Trust

FFO and AFFO

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Funds from operations (FFO):
Net income

$

20,307

 

$

18,993

 

$

77,567

 

$

72,939

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,737

 

 

6,677

 

 

29,351

 

 

26,158

 

FFO (as defined by NAREIT)

$

28,044

 

$

25,670

 

$

106,918

 

$

99,097

 

Straight-line rental revenue

 

(2,070

)

 

(2,199

)

 

(8,588

)

 

(9,207

)

Recognized rental revenue abated (1)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,568

)

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

880

 

 

810

 

 

3,376

 

 

3,602

 

Non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs

 

543

 

 

512

 

 

2,132

 

 

2,050

 

Other non-cash interest income (expense)

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

(4

)

Non-real estate investment depreciation

 

26

 

 

103

 

 

82

 

 

154

 

Other non-cash revenue adjustments

 

497

 

 

109

 

 

1,296

 

 

158

 

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

$

27,921

 

$

25,006

 

$

103,648

 

$

95,850

 

 
Fully diluted shares outstanding (2)

 

74,482,398

 

 

69,407,212

 

 

71,823,973

 

 

68,937,263

 

 
FFO per diluted share

$

0.38

 

$

0.37

 

$

1.49

 

$

1.44

 

 
AFFO per diluted share

$

0.37

 

$

0.36

 

$

1.44

 

$

1.39

 

(1)

Amount represents base rent that the Company abated as a result of lease amendments. In 2020, the Company abated $1.57 million of rental revenue recognized in the second and third quarters of 2020. The receivables associated with the abatements were recognized as lease incentives and will be amortized as a reduction to rental revenue over the amended lease terms.

(2)

Assumes the issuance of common shares for OP units held by non-controlling interest.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FCPT Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (“FCPT” or the “Company”, NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2020. Management Comments “FCPT had a strong fourth quarter with continuing high rent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 38 Percent to $0.55 Per Share
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, ...
Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Concurrent Private Offerings of Senior Notes and ...
Pfizer Initiates Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial of BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody Elranatamab ...
Siemens Advanta Helps Bleutech Park Las Vegas Lay Framework for Smart City Vision
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Applied DNA and Cytocheck Detect First Instance of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 Variant in Kansas
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
FCPT Announces Disposition of a Bob Evans Property for $1.4 million
03.02.21
FCPT Announces Disposition of a Burger King property for $2.1 million
30.01.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili’s Restaurant Property for $1.0 million
28.01.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Goodyear Tire Property for $3.5 Million
27.01.21
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Raising Cane’s Restaurant from Washington Prime Group for $2.1 Million
26.01.21
FCPT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.01.21
FCPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions