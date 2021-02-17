FLIR Systems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Summary fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial data, including business segment details, will be available following the release and may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.