 

FreightCar America, Inc. Appoints Terence Rogers as Chief Financial Officer

New Financial Leader Brings Nearly 40 Years of Key Experience to the Company as it Completes its Repositioning and Looks Towards the Future

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Terence R. (Terry) Rogers as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, effective February 15, 2021. Mr. Rogers has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 2021, leading all the finance activities of the Company including business planning, budgeting, forecasting, treasury and information technology.

Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled to have a person of Terry’s caliber join the permanent team. He is an extremely experienced financial leader and brings invaluable experience as we complete the remaining steps of our strategic repositions and look to pivot to long-term growth. We are on track to complete the transition of our production to Mexico in early 2021 and remain focused on achieving our goals to become the highest quality, lowest cost producer in the industry and build a manufacturing platform well positioned for the future.”

Terry Rogers, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, added, “I am excited to be joining FreightCar America at such an important time in the Company’s history. Jim and the team have executed a comprehensive transformation of the business, which has significantly enhanced our competitive position. I look forward to the future of the Company, and believe we have the right strategy to complete the repositioning and return to long-term growth.”

Mr. Rogers has nearly 40 years of experience in finance, accounting and operations with a proven track record in strategic planning, corporate restructuring, accounting and investor relations. Prior to joining FreightCar America, Mr. Rogers was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Roadrunner Transportation Systems from 2017 to 2019. Prior to joining Roadrunner, Mr. Rogers served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Heico Companies from 2012 to 2017. Mr. Rogers also held various executive management positions at Ryerson, including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, over a 17-year period.

