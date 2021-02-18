 

Liberty Gold Announces Approval of Plan of Operations Amendment, Black Pine Project, Great Basin, USA

Permit Amendment adds an Additional 4.6 km2 to the Project Area, Amalgamating and Increasing Access to 11.9 km2 of High Priority Drill Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of approval of an amendment to its Plan of Operations at the Black Pine Project. Located in southern Idaho, Black Pine is a past-producing, run-of-mine, oxide-heap leach gold mine that contains a large, shallow, district-scale, Carlin-style sedimentary rock-hosted gold system.

The amended Plan of Operations grants Liberty Gold1:

  • Comprehensive access to an additional 4.6 square kilometers (“km2”) of an expansive gold system, bringing the total number of km2 under the Plan of Operations to 11.9 km2
  • A total of up to 50.7 additional acres of disturbance, bringing the total to 224.8 acres.
  • An additional 15.3 miles of new roads, for a total of 56.7 miles.
  • An additional 154 drill pads, subject to a staged annual reclamation plan, bringing the total to 596 sites. 
  • Access to a water well that was used for the historic mine operation, which can now be used to support exploration efforts at Black Pine.
  • Access to areas between the Rangefront and M Zones to the east and the Discovery Focus Area, F and J zones to the west, linking the entire Black Pine Oxide Gold system together on a district scale.

1Totals include the 2019 Plan of Operations, amended Plan of Operations, and an older Plan of Operations obtained by the previous operator.

To view a map of the amended Plan of Operations, please click here:  https://libertygold.ca/images/sites/default/files/BP_PoO_2021.pdf

“This important milestone permits access to the largest undrilled target area in the Black Pine gold system, covering several square kilometres of high-conviction ground,” said Cal Everett, President and CEO of Liberty Gold. “It is nice have so much elbow room.”

“Throughout the many challenges presented by the year that was 2020, we worked with the US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to produce the Environmental Assessment and met all of the timelines and milestones necessary to expand the footprint of this project,” commented Moira Smith, Vice President of Exploration and Geoscience for Liberty Gold. “We appreciate their professionalism and thoroughness and look forward to working with them into the future as we advance the project toward the development stage.”

