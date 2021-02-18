CBD Global Sciences Launches Legacy Distribution Group, a Distribution Company That Focuses on CBD Infused Products

Denver, Colorado, via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), ("CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to share that it has created a new distribution company called Legacy Distribution Group.

Legacy Distribution Group, "Legacy Distribution" (Denver, CO) is one of the country's first CBD-only Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. Until now, CBD brands have had to rely heavily on distributors that may be as new to CBD as the customers they service. While many of these distributors have a long track record of success, their lack of CBD expertise and broader, mostly traditional brand portfolios routinely result in the underperformance of the CBD brands they represent. This is the problem Legacy aims to solve. By providing best-in-class service and unmatched CBD expertise, Legacy's curated approach is designed specifically to help maximize the growth and market penetration of new and existing CBD brands. Currently, Legacy has begun vetting a new round of CBD brands to be included in their growing portfolio.

CBD Global has enlisted a team of highly skilled distribution and sales managers that have honed their expertise in large scale DSD over the past several decades. The assembly of this team is a collaborative effort with people and companies that have successfully managed and navigated the creation and growth of distribution channel services and we are pleased to launch this project. The team at Legacy Distribution collectively has nearly three decades of experience in DSD operations and nearly a decade long track record of sales success in the CBD space. This unique combination results in an unparalleled ability to successfully open and effectively service new accounts on behalf of the brands in their portfolio. Legacy Distribution has acquired distribution and sales routes that consist of approximately 1,000 points of distribution in the Colorado and surrounding region. These routes were established with CBD infused product in early 2019 and continue to grow with seven major brands being represented.