 

EQS Group AG takes virtual Whistleblowing Roadshow on tour in Europe

EQS Group AG takes virtual Whistleblowing Roadshow on tour in Europe

Special edition of the European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) with all key information relating to EU whistleblower protection

Munich, 18 February 2021 - In March 2021 EQS Group AG, a global RegTech, will host the ECEC Special - The Road to the Whistleblowing Directive. This roadshow will offer essential information on challenges and obligations regarding the implementation of a whistleblower system, in advance of the EU Whistleblower Directive national transposition deadline in December 2021. The half-day conference will take place on four different dates and is aimed at compliance representatives across Europe.

The European Compliance & Ethics Conference (ECEC) from EQS Group AG will go online with a new event format in March this year. "The Road to the Whistleblowing Directive" virtual roadshow will see legal and compliance experts providing information on the current status of the transposition of the EU Whistleblower Directive into national laws and offering tips on how to meet the requirements, the focus of which is the introduction of an internal reporting channel. Already at its premiere last year the ECEC had established itself as one of the largest conferences in the industry.

Changes to Whistleblower Protection - What Companies Need to Consider

The EU Whistleblower Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1937) for the protection of whistleblowers must be transposed into national law by 17 December 2021. Companies with 250 or more employees will be obliged to introduce an internal reporting channel. From 2023, this will also apply to companies with 50 or more employees. The Directive also applies to public authorities, agencies and institutions as well as cities and municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

The roadshow features four dates. It starts on 16 March in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), followed by Great Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands on 18 March. On 23 March interested parties from France, Spain, Portugal and Italy are invited to join. The roadshow's last stop is Eastern Europe on 25 March.

