 

WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 18:00  |  76   |   |   

WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer

Geneva – February 18, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced the following the February 1, 2021 acquisition of a controlling 51% share capital of arago GmbH (“arago”), it has appointed Patrick Williamson, arago’s Chief Operating Officer as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. 

Mr. Williamson joined arago as Chief Product Officer in April 2018 and was later promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where he managed product, support, SaaS operations, and delivery across arago’s solutions portfolio.  In his new role as Chief Operating Officer for WISeKey he will oversee WISeKey’s product developments, customer success, and operations.  

Mr. Williamson has more than 25 years of experience in the software industry holding various positions across product management, technology leadership, sales, and marketing. Having started his career as an SAP consultant with PWC and Cap Gemini in the US, he then returned to his native Canada and led the marketing team at a startup company before moving into product management with COGECO, a Canadian Cable TV company.  

His extensive managerial experience includes a global product management role at Symantec in California before moving to Asia where he served as Business Development Manager for Yahoo!, General Manager for Southeast Asia for Unity, Chief Product and Strategy Officer for Emtek, the second-largest media company in Indonesia, and then CEO and Founder at his startup in Indonesia. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences (Engineering) from the University of Waterloo in Canada and an MBA from INSEAD, France.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, commented, “Patrick’s deep experience and innovative capabilities in technology development and business operations will be a significant asset to our team as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy.  I look forward to working with him for years to come.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer Geneva – February 18, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market in the United States
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
WISeKey Applies for Independent Identity Provider Status to Support the Swiss Federal e-ID Act
10.02.21
WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates
09.02.21
WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation
03.02.21
WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services
02.02.21
WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs
01.02.21
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% Remaining Minority Interest; the Combined Company Becomes a Leader in the Cybersecurity AI-Powered Knowledge Automation Market
28.01.21
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
27.01.21
WISeKey’s VaultIC Microprocessor Secures Cold Wallets and Offers Security and Ease-of-Use for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Users
25.01.21
WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS
21.01.21
WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
332
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?