 

Clear Link Between Pandemic and Recalibrating Workplace Design, Knoll; Study Finds "The Thriving Workplace," Companion White Paper, Published

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 22:53  |  55   |   |   

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) -- Research by Knoll, Inc., a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors for workplaces and homes, has found that over the next 18–24 months workplace design will accelerate away from individual workspaces to a reallocation of space for meeting spaces, social spaces and outdoor spaces.

The finding supports the Knoll perspective that considers the emerging post-Covid pandemic workplace as an ecosystem supporting flexibility as to where and when one works but, importantly, weighted toward in-office collaborative activity. The Thriving Workplace celebrates this workplace design model, prioritizing brand values and organizational culture.

Based on fourth quarter 2020 data from a survey of 81 workplace executives across a wide range of organizations in North America, the study, The Case for the Thriving Workplace, finds that workplace performance and well-being considerations are shaping the future workplace and need for organizations to support post Covid-19 pandemic business continuity strategies through flexibility.

Kylie Roth, Knoll research director and lead author of the study said, “Our study shows that Covid-19 has driven a shift in how we work, inspiring the reimagination of the workplace. The data highlights that we are on the brink of transformative change.”

“The emerging Thriving Workplace will be based on dynamic neighborhoods and zones – flexible, highly adaptable spaces,” she added. “It’s no surprise that the purpose and design of the workplace is evolving to create new experiences that offer more flexibility and a variety of inspiring spaces.”

Roth noted that the study tested the impact of post pandemic workplace strategy business drivers to gauge which drivers are expected to dominate the direction of the future workplace. She and her team found that people-focused considerations are top of mind, including providing employees social cohesion; strengthening organizational culture and brand; and supporting well-being and stress reduction.

The study also confirmed that:

  • Remote work is here to stay, albeit not without draw backs with respect to highly interactive work. One third of the respondents predict that employees will work remotely one or two days a week.
  • A trend away from individual workspace to group areas as well as increased unassigned space; sharing ratios of people to individual workspaces will also rise. The study predicts a 22% decrease in the proportion of individual workspaces, from 67% of a typical workspace today to 52% in the future. The average percentage of unassigned workspaces is expected to more than double.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clear Link Between Pandemic and Recalibrating Workplace Design, Knoll; Study Finds "The Thriving Workplace," Companion White Paper, Published EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) - Research by Knoll, Inc., a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Knoll Names Esohe Omoruyi as Executive Vice President, Consumer & Digital Commerce
10.02.21
Knoll Reports Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
04.02.21
Knoll Declares Cash Dividend
21.01.21
Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 10, 2021