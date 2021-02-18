Clear Link Between Pandemic and Recalibrating Workplace Design, Knoll; Study Finds "The Thriving Workplace," Companion White Paper, Published

The finding supports the Knoll perspective that considers the emerging post-Covid pandemic workplace as an ecosystem supporting flexibility as to where and when one works but, importantly, weighted toward in-office collaborative activity. The Thriving Workplace celebrates this workplace design model, prioritizing brand values and organizational culture.

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) -- Research by Knoll, Inc., a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors for workplaces and homes, has found that over the next 18–24 months workplace design will accelerate away from individual workspaces to a reallocation of space for meeting spaces, social spaces and outdoor spaces.

Based on fourth quarter 2020 data from a survey of 81 workplace executives across a wide range of organizations in North America, the study, The Case for the Thriving Workplace, finds that workplace performance and well-being considerations are shaping the future workplace and need for organizations to support post Covid-19 pandemic business continuity strategies through flexibility.

Kylie Roth, Knoll research director and lead author of the study said, “Our study shows that Covid-19 has driven a shift in how we work, inspiring the reimagination of the workplace. The data highlights that we are on the brink of transformative change.”

“The emerging Thriving Workplace will be based on dynamic neighborhoods and zones – flexible, highly adaptable spaces,” she added. “It’s no surprise that the purpose and design of the workplace is evolving to create new experiences that offer more flexibility and a variety of inspiring spaces.”

Roth noted that the study tested the impact of post pandemic workplace strategy business drivers to gauge which drivers are expected to dominate the direction of the future workplace. She and her team found that people-focused considerations are top of mind, including providing employees social cohesion; strengthening organizational culture and brand; and supporting well-being and stress reduction.

The study also confirmed that: