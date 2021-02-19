Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

On 18 February 2021, Flakk Gruppen AS purchased 250,000 shares in Hexagon Purus AS (“Hexagon Purus” or “the Company”) at an average price of NOK 53.8497 per share. Flakk Gruppen AS is a company controlled by Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA.



Following the transaction, Flakk Gruppen AS holds 818,274 shares in Hexagon Purus AS, and the total shareholding in Hexagon Purus of Knut Flakk and his close associates is 4,698,587 shares.