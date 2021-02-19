 

Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 07:00  |  36   |   |   

On 18 February 2021, Flakk Gruppen AS purchased 250,000 shares in Hexagon Purus AS (“Hexagon Purus” or “the Company”) at an average price of NOK 53.8497 per share. Flakk Gruppen AS is a company controlled by Knut Flakk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA.

Following the transaction, Flakk Gruppen AS holds 818,274 shares in Hexagon Purus AS, and the total shareholding in Hexagon Purus of Knut Flakk and his close associates is 4,698,587 shares.

For further information, please contact:
Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

For more information, please visit hexagonpurus.com.

 

 

 

 




Wertpapier


