VIA optronics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of enhanced display solutions, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of the US financial markets on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

VIA will host a conference call to discuss its results and will provide a corporate update at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The dial-in numbers for the call are +1 631-302-6547 (USA), +44 203-059-8128 (UK), or +49 695-660-36000 (Germany). Please ask to be connected to the VIA optronics AG call.