Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.02.2021 / 14:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Warncke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.60 EUR 3900.00 EUR
15.70 EUR 3925.00 EUR
15.60 EUR 3198.00 EUR
15.60 EUR 3198.00 EUR
15.60 EUR 702.00 EUR
15.60 EUR 702.00 EUR
15.55 EUR 2285.85 EUR
15.60 EUR 5506.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.6118 EUR 23417.6500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64640  22.02.2021 



