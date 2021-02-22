Aptinyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference – Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the Neuropsychiatry Panel discussion at 1:20 p.m. EST on Monday, March 1, 2021; and

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference – Senior management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference on March 9 – 10, 2021.

The neuropsychology panel discussion will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.