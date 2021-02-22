 

Aptinyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference – Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the Neuropsychiatry Panel discussion at 1:20 p.m. EST on Monday, March 1, 2021; and
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference – Senior management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference on March 9 – 10, 2021.

The neuropsychology panel discussion will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptinyx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Aptinyx to Participate at 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
10
APTINYX Inc - Spezialist in Sachen Nervenzellkommunikation