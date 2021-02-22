Snap’s Partner Summit to Take Place Virtually on May 20, 2021

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that it will stream its Snap Partner Summit on May 20, 2021.

The virtual event will feature a keynote address by Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, as well as other leaders from across the company. New products, features, and partnerships will be announced around Snap's augmented reality offerings, and platforms for creators and developers.

“We’re excited to celebrate the many ways that our partners have utilized our innovative platforms to grow their businesses on Snapchat and we can’t wait to share more about what we will create together in the future,” said Evan Spiegel.