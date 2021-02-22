 

Mercer Appoints Angela Barrie as West Health Market Business Leader

Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, has appointed Angela Barrie as West Health Market Business Leader. Based in Seattle, her responsibilities include building brand and market awareness, driving revenue growth, and providing strategic direction in Mercer’s Health business across the West coast.

“Angela is a proven leader with deep knowledge of the healthcare industry,” said Macaire Pace, West Market Leader at Mercer. “Her experience serving in senior leadership and business development roles at healthcare startups, consultancies, and brokers will benefit both our clients and our colleagues, and we are delighted to have her leading our business in this important market.”

Ms. Barrie has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare consulting industry. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Employer Solutions at ConsumerMedical, a Massachusetts-based clinical advocacy firm that targets large to jumbo employers and health plans offering expert medical opinions. In this position, she was responsible for business development and revenue generation across the West. Prior to ConsumerMedical she spent time spent at Willis Towers Watson, Aon, Accolade and 98point6 in key leadership and growth roles. Ms. Barrie received her bachelor’s degree at Washington State University.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.



