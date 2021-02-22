Mercer Appoints Angela Barrie as West Health Market Business Leader

Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, has appointed Angela Barrie as West Health Market Business Leader. Based in Seattle, her responsibilities include building brand and market awareness, driving revenue growth, and providing strategic direction in Mercer’s Health business across the West coast.

“Angela is a proven leader with deep knowledge of the healthcare industry,” said Macaire Pace, West Market Leader at Mercer. “Her experience serving in senior leadership and business development roles at healthcare startups, consultancies, and brokers will benefit both our clients and our colleagues, and we are delighted to have her leading our business in this important market.”