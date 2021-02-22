 

Sanofi Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 18:00  |  34   |   |   

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,517,943,476 €
Registered office : 54, rue La Boétie - 75008 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Sanofi S.A.!
Long
Basispreis 70,35€
Hebel 11,77
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 84,18€
Hebel 9,69
Ask 0,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Date  

Total number of
issued shares

  		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares) 		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
January 31, 2021 1,258,971,738 1,403,684,343 1,413,724,097

*  Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overvi ...

Investor Relations Department
Europe Tel: + 33 1 53 77 45 45           US Tel: + 1 908 981 5560
e-mail: investor.relations@sanofi.com

 

Media Relations Department
Tel: + 33 1 53 77 46 46
 e-mail: MR@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanofi Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - January 2021 Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:13 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Sanofi will Johnson & Johnson bei Impfstoff-Produktion helfen
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
14:14 Uhr
Sanofi will Johnson & Johnson beim Impfstoff-Produktion helfen
11:40 Uhr
Sanofi and GSK initiate new Phase 2 study of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate
16.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt SANOFI auf 'Sell'
16.02.21
Aktien & Co.: Sanofi weiter in Verzug – Aktie liefert nicht
15.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'
12.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt SANOFI auf 'Overweight'
12.02.21
The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression of ³50%
10.02.21
UBS belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
444
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp