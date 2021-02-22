 

Formula 1 to present renewed #WeRaceAsOne initiative at Autosport International Connect

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of Formula 1 will take centre stage at Autosport International Connect next month with a one-on-one discussion featuring Yath Gangakumaran, Director of Strategy and Business Development at Formula 1. Gangakumaran will present the top level of motorsport's future strategy roadmap and provide details of the initiatives that will shape the upcoming 2021 season and beyond.

Gangakumaran's discussion during Autosport International (ASI) Connect will be one of the many highlights of the two-day virtual trade show on 10-11 March. In an exclusive discussion, he will explain the steps and initiatives that Formula 1 is taking to keep the pinnacle of motorsport relevant, progressive and sustainable.  

The important #WeRaceAsOne initiative was a major part of the 2020 Formula 1 season, and Gangakumaran will provide further insight on how the programme has developed during his session at ASI Connect. This year, #WeRaceAsOne has been adopted as the official Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) policy for Formula 1, shifting to three key pillars: Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, and Community.  

ASI Connect will provide Gangakumaran, who directs sustainability policies at Formula 1 through his role leading the sport's Strategy and Business Development department, a platform to explain and share the expanded #WeRaceAsOne commitment, as well as other aspects of the sustainability strategy previously announced by Formula 1.  

These include a commitment to next-generation engines and sustainable fuels, an internship programme and funding for scholarships, and breaking down barriers that prevent inclusivity at all levels of the sport - including support of the W Series. 

Further to Gangakumaran's representation of Formula 1, these and similar questions will be asked of all levels of motorsport throughout ASI Connect's packed two-day schedule. A host of key speakers from a wide range of motorsport backgrounds will take part in panel discussions to address wide-ranging questions about the future of the sport. 

Mandy Cox, Operations Director, Autosport International: "We're delighted to welcome Yath Gangakumaran and Formula 1 back to discuss their exciting and important future strategies. Yath spoke at Autosport International in 2020 and we're grateful for his continued involvement into this year's virtual ASI Connect event."   

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442232/Autosport_International_exhibition.jpg  
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442233/AIS__WeRaceAsOne.jpg  

 

