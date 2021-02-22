Illinois' Six Nuclear Energy Facilities Operated at Near Full Power During Winter Cold Snap

"We are dedicated to delivering carbon-free, reliable energy for our customers when they need it most,” said Dave Rhoades, Exelon Generation Chief Nuclear Officer. “We’re grateful to our 4,500 Illinois full-time essential workers for accomplishing that goal while managing frigid temperatures and working safely during the pandemic. Our resiliency and commitment to operational excellence ensures reliability, especially during these extreme conditions.”

While temperatures plunged across the U.S. last week, Exelon Generation's six Illinois nuclear plants operated around-the-clock, producing enough power to keep 11 million homes and businesses warm. All six nuclear facilities ran at nearly 100 percent output levels last week, providing schools, hospitals, businesses and residences the reliable, carbon-free electricity needed to keep heaters running during the cold snap.

Nuclear produces clean energy 24/7 and is the most reliable form of power generation, especially during extremely cold stretches when demand for electricity is high in Illinois. Despite the weather, the state’s nuclear plants have continuously sent baseload electricity to the grid, keeping families warm and protected from arctic temperatures and essential businesses and services operating across the region.

Exelon Generation’s Illinois nuclear fleet has proven its reliability year after year during Midwest deep freezes. The six Illinois nuclear plants recorded a near-perfect reliability rate last winter, running nearly 99 percent of their planned operating time, one of many indicators that industry experts use to rate efficiency and performance. Together, the plants generate more than half of Illinois’ electricity and nearly 90 percent of its carbon-free energy.

Winter resiliency and reliability requires year-long planning and maintenance. Exelon Generation workers spend months ensuring that backup generators and supplemental equipment is ready for inclement weather. Last fall, operators and maintenance personnel inspected freeze protection systems, tested electrical equipment, and properly aligned plant systems to prepare all Exelon Generation facilities for sub-zero temperatures, icy conditions, and heavy snowfall. These efforts are in addition to the many equipment upgrades and winter readiness maintenance activities performed during refueling outages.

Illinois’ nuclear plants recorded a near-perfect reliability rate last summer as well. During June, July and August of 2020, which was Illinois’ hottest summer on record, the plants operated 98.9 percent of the time. Whether it’s the hottest summer or coldest winter temperatures, Exelon Generation's nuclear fleet delivers carbon-free, baseload power critical for meeting the electricity demands of Illinois homes and businesses.

Exelon Generation, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, powering more than 20 million homes and businesses through a diverse generation fleet with more than 31,000 megawatts of capacity. Exelon Generation operates the largest U.S. fleet of zero-carbon nuclear plants with more than 18,700 megawatts from 21 reactors at 12 facilities in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. It also operates a diverse mix of wind, solar, landfill gas, hydroelectric, natural gas and oil facilities in 19 states with more than 12,300 megawatts. Exelon Generation sets the standard for world-class power plant operations that produce clean, safe, reliable electricity, and is an active partner and economic engine in the communities it serves by providing jobs, charitable contributions and tax payments that help towns and regions grow. Follow Exelon Generation on Twitter @ExelonGen, view the Exelon Generation YouTube channel or visit exeloncorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005811/en/