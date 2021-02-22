 

Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal

LISBON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portuguese telecommunications company NOS (Lisbon: NOS.LS) has started distributing Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) registered electronic signature and notification services in Portugal.

NOS is the largest communications and entertainment group in Portugal and is listed on Portugal's main stock market index (PSI-20).

From now on, NOS will distribute in Portugal Lleida.net's registered services, such as the Certified SMS, the Certified Email and the Certified SMS Contract, which provide reliable proof of sending, receiving and processing data.

As a result of its strategic alliance with the Spanish traded company, which was announced last September, NOS has become the first telecommunications company in the country to be included in the National List of Trusted Service Providers.

The Portuguese National Security Office (GNS) is responsible for this list.

The services to be marketed by NOS are mainly aimed at the banking, insurance and energy industries, as well as at the public administrations, in a programme that is a pioneer in Portugal.

"NOS and Lleida.net have taken an important step for the advancement of the Certified Electronic Communications industry in Portugal. This partnership with such an important company as NOS is going to be key for our consolidation in that country in the near future", said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

Manuel Ramalho Eanes, Executive Director of NOS, added: "This partnership reinforces our commitment to building a technologically advanced society while offering an excellent service to our customers. By providing the registered SMS service, NOS is directly committed to creating more efficient conditions for Portuguese companies to face the challenges of digital transformation".

Lleida.net is the leading European registered electronic signature and electronic notification corporation.

It has been granted 200 patents worldwide in the realm of registered electronic signature and registered electronic notification.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net was listed on the Spanish alternative stock market in 2015, on Euronext Growth in Paris in 2018 was listed on the OTCQX segment of the OTC Markets Group in New York last year.

NOS offers cutting-edge solutions in fixed and mobile telephony, television, internet, voice and data to all market segments.

In the enterprise market, it offers a broad portfolio of products and services, with solutions adapted to each sector and to companies of different sizes, complementing its offering with ICT, IoT and Cloud services.

It is the leader in cinema distribution and exhibition with a 61.5% share of gross revenues in Portugal, with 31 cinema complexes and 218 cinemas.

It has 4.9 million mobile telephony customers, 1.6 million television customers, 1.8 million fixed telephony clients and 1.4 million fixed broadband Internet customers. 

 



