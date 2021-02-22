H&R Block Providing Help to Associates, Customers, and Communities Recovering from Historic Winter Storm

“We exist to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere, and we stand with all Americans affected by these extreme weather events,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer. “H&R Block is a part of all of these cities and towns, and we’re committed to helping our neighbors and our own associates during this great time of need.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Americans have been affected by the recent winter storm that brought catastrophic power outages, flooding, and water shortages to communities across Texas and many parts of the United States. Today, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is doing its part to help those impacted with a donation to the American Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in these communities.

The company is also supporting its associates and franchisees through its Associate Relief Fund. Any associate or franchisee affected by the winter storm may apply for financial assistance. In addition, the company is encouraging its associates, franchisees, and customers to join in providing help by donating to the American Red Cross.

H&R Block believes in the importance of thriving local communities, as it creates more connected neighborhoods and supports small business through its community impact platform Make Every Block Better. To date, the company has provided funding to startups, built homes, made home repairs in underserved neighborhoods, launched a new program to help Black small business owners access capital, and more. Details about its work can be found at makeeveryblockbetter.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

