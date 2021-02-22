 

H&R Block Providing Help to Associates, Customers, and Communities Recovering from Historic Winter Storm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 20:45  |  46   |   |   

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Americans have been affected by the recent winter storm that brought catastrophic power outages, flooding, and water shortages to communities across Texas and many parts of the United States. Today, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is doing its part to help those impacted with a donation to the American Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in these communities.

“We exist to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere, and we stand with all Americans affected by these extreme weather events,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer. “H&R Block is a part of all of these cities and towns, and we’re committed to helping our neighbors and our own associates during this great time of need.”

The company is also supporting its associates and franchisees through its Associate Relief Fund. Any associate or franchisee affected by the winter storm may apply for financial assistance. In addition, the company is encouraging its associates, franchisees, and customers to join in providing help by donating to the American Red Cross.

H&R Block believes in the importance of thriving local communities, as it creates more connected neighborhoods and supports small business through its community impact platform Make Every Block Better. To date, the company has provided funding to startups, built homes, made home repairs in underserved neighborhoods, launched a new program to help Black small business owners access capital, and more. Details about its work can be found at makeeveryblockbetter.com.

About H&R Block 

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&R Block Providing Help to Associates, Customers, and Communities Recovering from Historic Winter Storm KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Millions of Americans have been affected by the recent winter storm that brought catastrophic power outages, flooding, and water shortages to communities across Texas and many parts of the United …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
New Study Reveals Ongoing Revenue Woes for Small Businesses, with Black-Owned Businesses Disproportionately Affected from Lingering Pandemic
11.02.21
U.S. expats have tax filing help with H&R Block’s new DIY tax software
04.02.21
A Refund Advance Loan at H&R Block Could Mean up to $3,500 Today in the Pockets of Hardworking Americans After Filing Their Tax Returns
02.02.21
Nextdoor and H&R Block Team Up Again in 2021 to Connect and Uplift Neighborhoods, Small Businesses Across the Country
25.01.21
Consumers Find Expertise and Care Anywhere for Tax Filing with H&R Block’s New Ad Campaign
25.01.21
Americans’ Need for Tax Expertise and Help Grows with New Tax Changes and More Uncertainty Due to COVID-19

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
11
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)