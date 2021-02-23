 

AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to Empower Digital India

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 05:36  |  19   |   |   

The Joint venture to develop 1 GW of data center capacity over the next decade

AHMEDABAD, India & HERNDON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(Left to Right) Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO, AdaniConneX; Edmund Wilson, COO & Co-Founder, EdgeConneX; Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL, MD - Thermal Power; Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group; Sudipta Bhattacharya, CEO, Adani Group North America, and CTO, Adani Group
  • AdaniConneX to provide full range of data center solutions across India from Hyperscale Campuses to Hyperlocal Edge facilities leveraging EdgeConneX's global expertise.
  • The JV to provide high-quality, sustainable data center solutions, leveraging Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, real estate and experience in managing large infrastructure projects.
  • EdgeConneX, as a leading technology driven global data center provider with 50 facilities in over 30 markets, will provide its expertise in rapidly building out and operating data centers around the world.
  • The JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets. Development and construction at these sites have already begun.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, one of India's largest multi-infrastructure organizations and EdgeConneX, a leading global data center operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world, today announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture. The JV will develop and operate data centers throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities. To address the rapidly growing need for high- quality and reliable IT infrastructure both organizations are committed to investing significant capital into the joint venture over the next decade to build out India's leading green data center platform.

In addition to full scale data centers, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centers strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full scale data center campuses.  Importantly, this pan-Indian platform of hyperscale and hyperlocal data centers will largely be powered by renewable energy.

As a trusted provider of data center solutions to some of the largest and most demanding service providers in the world, EdgeConneX brings extensive data center expertise and industry-leading technology solutions to the venture.

"In Adani, we have the ideal partner in India," said Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX. "They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country. We look forward to investing in the digital economy of India and meeting our customers' needs throughout the region in collaboration with Adani."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to Empower Digital India The Joint venture to develop 1 GW of data center capacity over the next decade AHMEDABAD, India & HERNDON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AdaniConneX to provide full range of data center solutions across India from Hyperscale Campuses to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first flexible HLED through '5.5mm innovation'
Sasol delivered a good set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Almirall's 2020 Full-Year Results
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet
Indian HVAC Market to Witness Massive Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
DigiPlex Expands in Denmark with Major Data Center Campus Outside Copenhagen
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods