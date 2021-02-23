AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to Empower Digital India

AdaniConneX to provide full range of data center solutions across India from Hyperscale Campuses to Hyperlocal Edge facilities leveraging EdgeConneX's global expertise.

from Hyperscale Campuses to Hyperlocal Edge facilities leveraging EdgeConneX's global expertise. The JV to provide high-quality, sustainable data center solutions, leveraging Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, real estate and experience in managing large infrastructure projects.

EdgeConneX, as a leading technology driven global data center provider with 50 facilities in over 30 markets, will provide its expertise in rapidly building out and operating data centers around the world.

The JV will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centers in India , starting with Chennai , Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad markets. Development and construction at these sites have already begun.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, one of India's largest multi-infrastructure organizations and EdgeConneX, a leading global data center operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world, today announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture. The JV will develop and operate data centers throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities. To address the rapidly growing need for high- quality and reliable IT infrastructure both organizations are committed to investing significant capital into the joint venture over the next decade to build out India's leading green data center platform.

In addition to full scale data centers, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centers strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full scale data center campuses. Importantly, this pan-Indian platform of hyperscale and hyperlocal data centers will largely be powered by renewable energy.

As a trusted provider of data center solutions to some of the largest and most demanding service providers in the world, EdgeConneX brings extensive data center expertise and industry-leading technology solutions to the venture.

"In Adani, we have the ideal partner in India," said Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX. "They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country. We look forward to investing in the digital economy of India and meeting our customers' needs throughout the region in collaboration with Adani."