DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate DIC Asset AG launches its first logistics property fund 23.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG launches its first logistics property fund

First joint product with RLI Investors after their takeover

Investment focus on Germany as well as on Benelux and Austria

Target volume of c. EUR 400 million

Aiming for a pay-out ratio between 4.5% and 5.0%

Attractive seed portfolio permits immediate investments

Frankfurt am Main, 23 February 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, launches a logistics property fund. This fund is the first product created in cooperation with its recently acquired subsidiary RLI Investors GmbH ("RLI Investors"). RLI Investors belongs to DIC Asset AG since December 2020.

"I am delighted to see that the cooperation with the highly regarded experts of RLI Investors is producing results so quickly and that we are now launching our first logistics fund", says Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG. "We thereby offer our investors exposure to an absolute future market and open up further growth prospects for our already successful company."

In addition to classic profitable logistics real estate, the "RLI-GEG Logistics & Light Industrial III" fund vehicle will invest into light industrial and urban logistics real estate. Germany as absolute core market will be supplemented by Benelux and Austria as established European markets next door. By doing so, DIC Asset AG invests abroad for the first time.

The open-ended special AIF rates its risk profile as "Core / Core plus" and seeks a total investment volume of EUR 400 million. Its maturity will be ten to twelve years' maximum, while the targeted annual distribution is 4.5% to 5.0%.

"We are demonstrating here how exceptionally well the competencies of RLI Investors complement our management platform. The fact that we went to the market with this product within just a few weeks of integrating RLI Investors makes it clear what we mean by 'dynamic performance'. We have reacted quickly, collaborated creatively, leveraged our networks in the market and now offer institutional investors a seed portfolio of the highest quality", continues Sonja Wärntges.