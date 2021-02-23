 

Correction to Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc published on February 18, 2021 the payment date of the dividend and repayment of capital

23.02.2021, 09:00  |  40   |   |   

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release February 23, 2021, at 10:00 Finnish time

In the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor published on February 18, 2021 at 9:05 Finnish time was incorrectly stated that the dividend and repayment of capital will be paid on April 8, 2021. The correct payment date is April 12, 2021. The correct date has been added to the attachment in this stock exchange release.

Espoo, February 23, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Attachment




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc
18.02.21
Innofactor Plc Financial Statement 2020 (IFRS)
29.01.21
Innofactor implements a cloud solution to a Norwegian financial services company