 

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 09:50  |  62   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

23.02.2021 / 09:50

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
23 February 2021 at 9.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 22 February 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.02% 0.06% 5.08%
 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification 23.02.2021 / 09:50 Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act Nordea Bank Abp …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cashflow im Geschäftsjahr 2020 über ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option ...
DGAP-News: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea's Board of Directors has decided
17.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Nomination Board's proposals to Nordea's AGM 2021
16.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Romantschuk
04.02.21
EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Fourth-quarter and full-year results 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
14.187
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
15.02.21
2
Grenke Anleihen
15.02.21
9
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
02.02.21
710
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?