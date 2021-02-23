Quotient Limited Announces Manuel Mendez as Chief Executive Officer

“We are very confident, that Manuel is the right leader,” said Heino von Prondzynski, Chairman of Quotient’s Board of Directors. “His background and experience make him ideally suited to guide the Company through its very important next phase, commercialization of our revolutionary MosaiQ platform, first in transfusion diagnostics and then in other, potentially even more promising applications.”

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced that Manuel Mendez has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and will begin serving in that role on April 1 st , 2021. Franz Walt, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2018 is retiring.

Manuel joins Quotient from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services where he served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. He played a key role in accelerating growth and supporting the COVID-19 efforts.

Manuel brings over 30 years of experience in the diagnostic and life science markets. Before joining Quest, he was living in Germany and served as SVP and Head of Global Commercial Operations and a member of QIAGEN N.V. Executive Committee, a worldwide provider of Sample to Insight solutions for molecular testing. Manuel has held a variety of senior leadership roles with Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, OraSure Technologies, and bioMerieux – living in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Manuel received an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Boston University.

“I’m excited to join the talented Quotient team to bring the innovative MosaiQ solution to the transfusion diagnostics market,” said Mr. Mendez.

Company Board Chairman Mr. von Prondzynski expressed the Board's gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Walt for his service. Mr. Walt came out of retirement to serve as the Company's CEO beginning in 2018. “Franz, who is a very good friend, always said that he planned to serve only until we found the right candidate to take over as CEO,” said Mr. von Prondzynski. “Franz did an outstanding job. He and his team accomplished their goal of preparing the MosaiQ system for commercialization, by obtaining the first five MosaiQ CE marks and one U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Company's Covid Antibody test.”

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Board for their support and trust. I feel honored to be part of the Quotient and MosaiQ legacy, it was an exciting time and I wish the entire team success as they continue to grow the business,” said Franz Walt.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. In response to the global effort to combat COVID-19, Quotient developed the MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray which is CE marked and has received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Limited or its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, IR@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26