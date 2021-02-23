 

China's 'Lipstick King' Austin Li Named in Time Magazine's Next Top 100 Most Influential People

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 13:09  |  30   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's 'lipstick king' Li Jiaqi (Austin Li), Meione company partner, has been acknowledged by Time Magazine as being one of the emerging Top 100 Most Influential People in recognition of his personal achievements in China's e-commerce livestreaming as well as charity contributions. 

China’s ‘lipstick king’ Li Jiaqi, also known as Austin Li, has been acknowledged by Time Magazine as being one of the emerging Top 100 Most Influential People.

The second annual TIME100 Next list highlights 100 of the top emerging leaders from around the world. As an extension of the TIME100 Most Influential People list, Next is about celebrating people who are shaping the future. The 2021 list is particularly important as the COVID-19 pandemic has tested society and forced positive and influential leaders to the forefront.

"It excites me greatly that through my efforts, more and more people are being exposed to China's booming e-commerce industry," said Li, one of the country's leading e-commerce live streamers and an emerging philanthropist.

"I am also filled with pride that mine and my country's efforts and achievements are being recognized on a global scale," he said. "I was lucky enough to be involved in helping China's economy recover from the pandemic, and this honor is also a recognition of China's success in fighting against the pandemic."

The list places individuals into five categories of 'artist', 'phenoms', 'leaders', 'advocates', and 'innovators'; Li was recognized as an 'innovator'. Li's achievements in e-commerce live-streaming are virtually unparalleled. Known for his charismatic personality and candid product reviews, Li is recognized as being an authoritative figure in the beauty industry whose opinions and recommendations hold weight and influence the purchasing decisions of millions.  

In 2018, he appeared side-by-side with and then outsold Jack Ma at Alibaba's 'Ten Years, Ten People' event, selling 15,000 lipsticks in just five minutes. Then, in 2019, he helped drive $US145 million in sales on e-retailer Taobao during China's Singles' day shopping extravaganza. He holds the Guinness World Record for 'The most lipstick applications in 30 seconds' and has appeared alongside many A-list celebrities and news commentators, bridging the gap between traditional media and social media.

Throughout 2020, Li focused his attention and reach on helping China cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with state media representatives to promote local products from hard-hit Wuhan and stimulate the city's struggling economy, Li helped raise CNY70 million on Chinese New Year's Eve to aid rural farmers and entire communities.

Speaking to Xinhua in September 2020, Li noted: "Whether it is fighting COVID-19 or poverty alleviation, I think we need to play our part." This attitude is being reflected by his enormous online fan base who are taking note and also making efforts to help progress society.

Since last year, Li has been focusing on the development of remote areas in China from carrying out poverty alleviation through e-commerce to improving education and providing better healthcare, to help rural revitalization.

"In the future, more work will be done to improve children's education in rural areas and provide medical and health services for women in remote areas," Li said.

Currently, Li is positioned right at the helm of China's live-streaming e-commerce industry, an industry projected to be worth $US15 billion by 2023.

About Meione

Established in 2015, Meione is an innovative e-commerce company based in Shanghai and driven by new types of media and content. Meione founded the +7 brand of which Li Jiaqi is the driving force and company partner. Meione's vision is 'to make everything beautiful', and in the future, the company hopes to become a major fashion consumer product brand group with beauty as its core.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441811/1.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China's 'Lipstick King' Austin Li Named in Time Magazine's Next Top 100 Most Influential People SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - China's 'lipstick king' Li Jiaqi (Austin Li), Meione company partner, has been acknowledged by Time Magazine as being one of the emerging Top 100 Most Influential People in recognition of his personal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner
First of Toyota's Latest Hydrogen-Fuel Vehicle "Mirai" Makes a Debut in Lancaster, California
Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods