Wison Engineering Wins a Major EPC Contract for Gas Processing Project from Saudi Aramco

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wison Engineering (02236. HK) announced today that it was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) lump-sum contract by Saudi Aramco, for a gas processing project in Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia. This is the first oil & gas project undertaken by Wison in the Middle East, and also the first modular project in Saudi Arabia.

Shaybah Gas Processing Plant is located in the heartland of Rub' al-Khali desert. In the new project, Wison Engineering will build a brownfield 'Dew Point Control' unit at upstream of existing Acid Gas Removal Units (AGRU). This new unit will recover heavy hydrocarbons from the raw gas, remove acid gas from heavy hydrocarbons, and therefore enable to control foaming in Acid Gas Removal Units and expend gas processing capacity.