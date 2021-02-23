BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market in the United States

BIGG Digital Assets begins trading today on OTCQX under its existing symbol “BBKCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. BIGG Digital Assets has upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQX Best Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX from the OTCQB marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented, "We are very pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, and look forward to the increased exposure that the OTCQX will bring to potential investors in BIGG including US investment funds and family offices.”

The Company’s shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol “BIGG”, as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the securities identification code “A2PS9W”.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.