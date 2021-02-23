 

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO Retail Brand Launches New Personalized Customer Loyalty Program “The Hello Club”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  62   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, launched “The Hello Club,” a new, personalized customer loyalty and rewards program. The Hello Club gives BEYOND / HELLO customers the ability to create a personalized shopping experience that is individually customized and allows members to earn rewards, special deals and additional offers based on their personal preferences and purchase history.

“We believe personalized brand experiences will be the future of customer loyalty,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “The Hello Club allows BEYOND / HELLO customers and patients to earn points and other personalized perks that will help drive long-term customer loyalty. We will continue to optimize our in-person and online retail experiences through proven methods, research, data, and technologies allowing us to stay ahead of consumer expectations.”

BEYOND / HELLO customers can sign up for The Hello Club by visiting beyond-hello.com/hello-club/. Once registered, members will be asked to select their favorite kinds of cannabis products. The Hello Club Members will earn one reward point for every $1.00 spent, which will appear in their “The Hello Club Wallet.” Currently, The Hello Club program members will have the following reward benefits: $10.00 for each 200 points earned; $60.00 for every 1,000 points earned; and $140 for 2,000 points earned. In addition to rewards, The Hello Club Members will also receive exclusive deals and offers based on their personalized profiles, which will appear in The Hello Club Wallet at checkout.

Currently, through its subsidiaries, Jushi operates 16 retail locations across the country. In May of 2020, the Company announced the launch of its digital online shopping experience at beyond-hello.com, which features an industry-leading and vastly improved customer experience, real-time access to store inventory, and easy-to-use online reservations, coupled with convenient in-store and/or curbside pickup (where available). Today, more than two-thirds of BEYOND / HELLO’s customers shop or decide on cannabis products online and the Company has had more than four million online visits via mobile devices at beyond-hello.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc.’s BEYOND / HELLO Retail Brand Launches New Personalized Customer Loyalty Program “The Hello Club” BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, launched “The Hello …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in February and March 2021
12.02.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
29.01.21
3 Aktien, die ihren Kurs 2021 verdreifachen könnten
28.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Partial Redemption of Senior Secured Notes Due January 2023
26.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Acquires Remaining Equity Interests in Agape Total Health Care Inc, a Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permit Holder
26.01.21
Denis Arsenault Acquires Additional Securities of Jushi Holdings Inc.