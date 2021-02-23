BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO, launched “ The Hello Club ,” a new, personalized customer loyalty and rewards program. The Hello Club gives BEYOND / HELLO customers the ability to create a personalized shopping experience that is individually customized and allows members to earn rewards, special deals and additional offers based on their personal preferences and purchase history.

“We believe personalized brand experiences will be the future of customer loyalty,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “The Hello Club allows BEYOND / HELLO customers and patients to earn points and other personalized perks that will help drive long-term customer loyalty. We will continue to optimize our in-person and online retail experiences through proven methods, research, data, and technologies allowing us to stay ahead of consumer expectations.”