Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTVCA, PTVCB) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend per share will be payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.



Investor Contact: John Barnett

(317) 429-2554

investors@protectiveinsurance.com