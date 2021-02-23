 

Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.095 per share of common stock and Class B common stock to be paid March 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.vishay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future cash dividends on its common stock and Class B common stock are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “to be,” "will be," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:                                                   

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300




Wertpapier


