 

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce its continuing global expansion into the "Gate to the World," Hamburg, Germany.

"We are very happy to be working with SIGNA in developing the Nobu Hotel in the great city of Hamburg," stated Robert De Niro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Founders of Nobu Hospitality.

The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant will be located within the Elbtower, a project by SIGNA Real Estate, one of Europe's leading property companies. The Elbtower will be a mixed-use development destination encompassing premium office space and the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant set within the tallest high-rise in the city.

Timo Herzberg, CEO SIGNA Real Estate Germany remarks, "The partnership with Nobu Hospitality in the launch of the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Hamburg underscores the compelling Elbtower development as Northern Germany's tallest skyscraper. Hamburg as a destination fits seamlessly within the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant collection and will be embraced by our prestigious office tenants in the Elbtower as the most exclusive destination in Hamburg."

Trevor Horwell, CEO Nobu Hospitality comments, "We are extremely honoured and excited to be working with SIGNA on this unique project.  This is the first project in this growing partnership, and we are exploring other destinations with SIGNA. Hamburg is an economic powerhouse in Germany and is an exciting destination for travellers whether for business or pleasure and perfectly fits with our global clientele.   The Elbtower itself is a very special project planned as Hamburg's world class dynamic lifestyle destination with our Nobu Hotel and Restaurant sitting as its core."

Rising 245m and 64 stories over the River Elbe, the Elbtower is designed by celebrated architectural firm, David Chipperfield Architects, and will complete the city's silhouette with its striking and curved façade. Forming a designed counterpoint to the famed Elbphilharmonie concert hall and serving as an entrance marker to the prestigious HafenCity district. The Elbtower will house the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, the tower itself will be comprised of flexibly designed office spaces with unparalleled views of the city and beyond. The ground floors, with their innovative layouts, will form the hub of the Elbtower community and play a significant role in positioning the Elbtower as the most attractive place to work, sleep, eat and drink, shop and socialise in Hamburg. The offering will comprise of a variety of retail shops, restaurants, and co-working spaces. The Elbtower will add to The SIGNA Group's portfolio of exclusive real estate properties in prime city locations around Europe.

The Nobu Hotel Elbtower Hamburg will offer 191 spaciously designed guest rooms and suites, a 200-seat Nobu restaurant, a stylish terrace bar and lounge with views of the River Elbe, and a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility.  In addition to the restaurant and private dining rooms, the hotel will offer sophisticated event space for corporate and social gatherings as well as an outdoor terrace. Another highlight will be a Nobu private members club for the local community where members will benefit from a private lounge with a food and beverage offering, access to the hotel's fitness and wellness facility as well as exclusive members only events. Nobu is one of the world's most celebrated luxury hospitality brands renowned for its award-winning "new style" Japanese cuisine and exceptional hotel offerings in the world's most desirable locales, with heartfelt service, energized public spaces and instinctive design.

