 

Canterra Minerals Starts Drilling at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM)(OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced its winter drill program at the Wilding Gold Project (“Wilding”), Central Newfoundland, with one diamond core rig collaring the first drill hole west of the Red Ochre zone.

Key Points:

  • 2021 Winter drill program is budgeted for 2,000m of drilling
  • Drilling will target expansion of known gold mineralization in several zones, including Red Ochre, Elm, and Alder
  • Initial drilling will focus on drill testing multiple targets along the 750m long Red Ochre Complex
  • Drilling will also test for gold at previously untested drill targets

Red Ochre Complex – Historical Drilling Highlights:

  • 1.5 g/t Au over 11.0m in hole WL17-12
  • 0.98 g/t Au over 17.0m in hole WL17-11

Red Ochre contains the widest intercepts of disseminated gold mineralization at Wilding, with gold mineralization hosted in quartz veins within altered and pyritic feldspar porphyry. Gold Mineralization at Red Ochre is open to the east and west; drilling in 2021 will focus on expanding the footprint of mineralization in both of those directions. Individual grab samples collected from the porphyry assayed up to 24 g/t Au. Subsequent channel sampling and diamond drilling revealed broad zones of lower-grade gold mineralization, including 1.51 g/t Au over 11m (core length) from diamond drill hole WL-17-11.

“We are excited to have the drill now turning on Canterra’s maiden drill program at the Wilding Gold Project. The Red Ochre Complex offers a large target area that spans most of the project providing our team with many opportunities to make further discoveries. Drilling will focus on expanding the known gold mineralization but will also feature large step outs to Red Ochre-like targets within the Complex,” stated Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO of Canterra. “We look forward to the first results from winter drilling and planning for an extensive summer exploration program at Wilding.”

About the Wilding Gold Project:
The Wilding Gold Project is located in Central Newfoundland, 50km south of Millertown, and directly northeast of Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake Gold Project. The Wilding Lake property is 57km2, encompassing 3 from surface gold discoveries and several untested targets that are continuous with Marathon Gold’s deposits and underlain by the same geology and structural setting.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canterra Minerals Starts Drilling at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM)(OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced its winter drill program at the Wilding Gold Project …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin