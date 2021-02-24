 

Canada Carbon Inc. CPTAQ Meeting Date Set

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or “Canada Carbon”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) has been informed that the Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec (“CPTAQ”) has set the dates of the public meeting to review the positive preliminary orientation on Canada Carbon’s Miller Project file as March 31, 2021 and April 1, 2021. The first day of the meetings will be dedicated to presentations by legal representatives of the interested parties. The second day will be dedicated to public comments and presentations.

Olga Nikitovic
Interim CEO
Canada Carbon Inc.
info@canadacarbon.com

Valerie Pomerleau
Director Public Affairs and Communications
Canada Carbon Inc.
vpomerleau@canadacarbon.com
(819) 856-5678

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).




